WAVERLY — Soccer balls are round but they bounce in funny ways sometimes.
Host Waverly controlled the ball much of the game and got off 21 shots to Oneonta’s 10. But corner kicks and a couple odd bounces contributed to a 3-2 win for the visiting Yellowjackets in the teams’ Section IV Class B semifinal game Tuesday night.
“This was a fun game,” said Waverly Coach Tara Hogan. “With this calibre of game, it was a clean game. There wasn’t a lot of fouling. There wasn’t a lot of over-aggressiveness on either side. When you’re playing with a lot of girls who are somewhat injured, that’s a relief. Nobody was playing dirty. It’s nice to see them just play.”
“It was a very fun game to play and I’m sure it was a fun game to watch,” said Waverly senior Melina Ortiz. “I’m very proud of the team. I think, up until the last second, everyone was running and hustling, and I could tell just by being on the field with them that every single person on the field wanted to win it. Those are the best games to play in.”
Waverly owned the first eight minutes and had some solid scoring opportunities because of that.
The game then became unsettled as neither team was able to maintain possession or mount much of a charge.
Then, 10 minutes into the game, the Yellowjackets surged. The added pressure set up scoring opportunities. A couple of Oneonta corner kicks went for naught, but the third one, taken at the 16:50 mark of the first half, paid off. Once set in motion, the ball found a gaggle of players in front of the goal. After bounding off a couple of players, Oneonta’s Mackay Catan pounced on the opportunity and punched it home to give Oneonta a 1-0 lead that would stand until halftime.
Coming out of the break, Waverly increased its offensive pressure and put six solid shots on goal in the first 10 minutes of the period. Oneonta keeper Liz Brantley was up to the challenge each time.
Then with 25:54 to go in regulation, Waverly got a direct kick after a foul. Placed at the 25-yard line for Melina Ortiz, the Waverly senior ripped a shot just over the goalie’s outstretched hand to tie the game at 1-1.
With the momentum, Waverly kept the pressure on. Oneonta had some good runs over the next 15 minutes, but Waverly was having the better of play. That paid off at the 9:42 mark of the second half when Kennedy Westbrook took the ball from Lea VanAllen, headed the ball behind a couple of defenders and split them to retrieve it. One touch to the right put the ball out in front of the goal, and another sent it to the back of the net to put Waverly up 2-1.
That lead was barely noted when it was gone.
Off the next restart, Oneonta made a quick push forward. Off a scramble in the box and with Waverly’s goalie out to attempt to corral the ball, Hannah Johnson found an opening and tied the game from point-blank range.
The game’s final goal came with just 3:13 remaining when Johnson ripped an unstoppable shot from 25 yards out.
“It was a great goal by Oneonta,” said Ortiz. “Can’t take that away, but I definitely wish we had been able to get another one or two in.”
Waverly fought back and, with 1:31 left, had a direct kick from just outside the box. Ortiz’s shot made it past the wall but Brantley got just enough of it to keep it out of the goal. After a tense two-second scramble, Westbrook tried for the rebound goal, but Brantley fell on the ball to secure the lead.
The Lady Wolverines continued to press forward, but all Oneonta had to do was send the ball deep any time a Yellowjackets player could get a foot on the ball and they were able to kill off the clock from there.
The ending was not what anybody on the Waverly side of the field wanted to see.
“I always set my expectations high. I tell the girls that our goal is to get where we got last year and go farther. Every year we try to get to the final and finally beat Chenango Forks. We have one goal and one team we want to take down,” said Hogan, who was pleased to see her squad accomplish what it did, all things considered. “Realistically, coming into the season with 16 girls and having one quit after the first day, and being plagued with a number of injuries, I was scared. Did I still think we could do it? Yeah. But at some points, I may have been one of the few who was showing that confidence. I know we had a lot of closer games this year. Last year we were blowing teams out of the water, but I said ‘this is good. We’re going to have better competition.’
The solid core was still there. The younger kids stepped up, and having a newcomer like Kennedy Westbrook was like a gift from the soccer gods. We knew what we needed and having her was a game changer. I could put her anywhere. Having (eighth graders) Lea (VanAllen) and Paige Robinson if I had her on the bench may have made a difference.”
Hogan said that she didn’t think they’d get this far.
“Did I hope to get this far?’ Absolutely.
“It’s not the way you want to go out. The seniors fought like heck.”
“I was very impressed with the Oneonta team,” said Ortiz, adding, “I think they have a good group of girls, and I wish them the best of luck for the rest of their season. I think our team showed up and showcased what we had and what we’ve been practicing. It was just very refreshing to see everyone not only put forth their individual skills but use those individual skills to make the team look better.
“I definitely was not ready to for our season to end, but like I said, those girls put everything they had in it.”
