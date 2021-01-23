WAVERLY — Waverly’s boys and girls bowling teams turned in some fine performances Thursday and swept past Notre Dame by matching 4-0 counts.

Waverly will take on Newark Valley on Tuesday.

Tioga’s boys took three of four points from Odessa-Montour, but Tioga’s girls dropped three of four to the Indians.

Tioga will battle Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Boys

Waverly 4, Notre Dame 0

Waverly 837-912-1,036 2,875

Notre Dame 769-749-703 2,221

Zach Vanderpool again led the way for Waverly, fashioning a 643 that included a 345 and a 202. Ashton Pritchard also topped the 600 plateau with a 608 after wrapping his day with a 263.

Landyn Gunderson bounced back from a rough opener to post a 516 with a 204 in his final game and Matt Mauersberg turned in a workmanlike 505.

Also for Waverly, Richard Stevens had a 485 and Ethan Roberts had a 457.

In exhibition play, Cody Blackewell had a 203.

Ashton Colonio paced the Crusaders with a 200 in the middle of his team-high 513 and Cody Gonzalez had a 213 to open a 501 set.

———

Tioga 3, Odesa-Montour 1

Tioga 960-819-758 2,537

O-M 768-715-725 2,138

In a virtual meet, Tioga’s Kolton Pond opened a 627 series with a 255 and teammate Gage Cain added games of 224 and 205 on the way to a 600 set.

Also for Tioga, Rocco Fariello shot a 527, Frank Chapman had a 449 and Reed Cook rolled a 333.

Dom Elliott topped Odessa-Montour with a 512 series.

———

Girls

Waverly 4, Notre Dame 0

Waverly 784-828-792 2,404

Notre Dame 611-655-680 1,946

The Houseknecht connection again led Waverly’s efforts. Victoria Houseknecht finished off a 599 with matching games of 208 after opening with a 183. Rachel Houseknecht had a 189 and a 191 on the way to a 523.

Waverly’s Shantilly Decker finished off a 473 with a 177 and Haley Kittle had a steady 414.

Also for Waverly, Sage Garrison clocked in with a 368 and Serenity Clark had a 324.

For Notre Dame, Erin Connolly led the way with a 437 and Maddy Gleason rolled a 408.

———

Odessa-Montour 3, Tioga 1

Tioga 493-665-598 1,756

O-M 699-579-643 1,861

Chloe Gillette had a 367 to lead the Lady Tigers with Cassie Birney adding a 350, Jamie Card adding a 342 and BobbiJo Tarbox contributing a 341.

Also for Tioga, Alex Creller posted a 322 and Destini Sweet finished with a 313.

