WAVERLY — Waverly’s boys and girls bowling teams turned in some fine performances Thursday and swept past Notre Dame by matching 4-0 counts.
Waverly will take on Newark Valley on Tuesday.
Tioga’s boys took three of four points from Odessa-Montour, but Tioga’s girls dropped three of four to the Indians.
Tioga will battle Notre Dame on Tuesday.
Boys
Waverly 4, Notre Dame 0
Waverly 837-912-1,036 2,875
Notre Dame 769-749-703 2,221
Zach Vanderpool again led the way for Waverly, fashioning a 643 that included a 345 and a 202. Ashton Pritchard also topped the 600 plateau with a 608 after wrapping his day with a 263.
Landyn Gunderson bounced back from a rough opener to post a 516 with a 204 in his final game and Matt Mauersberg turned in a workmanlike 505.
Also for Waverly, Richard Stevens had a 485 and Ethan Roberts had a 457.
In exhibition play, Cody Blackewell had a 203.
Ashton Colonio paced the Crusaders with a 200 in the middle of his team-high 513 and Cody Gonzalez had a 213 to open a 501 set.
———
Tioga 3, Odesa-Montour 1
Tioga 960-819-758 2,537
O-M 768-715-725 2,138
In a virtual meet, Tioga’s Kolton Pond opened a 627 series with a 255 and teammate Gage Cain added games of 224 and 205 on the way to a 600 set.
Also for Tioga, Rocco Fariello shot a 527, Frank Chapman had a 449 and Reed Cook rolled a 333.
Dom Elliott topped Odessa-Montour with a 512 series.
———
Girls
Waverly 4, Notre Dame 0
Waverly 784-828-792 2,404
Notre Dame 611-655-680 1,946
The Houseknecht connection again led Waverly’s efforts. Victoria Houseknecht finished off a 599 with matching games of 208 after opening with a 183. Rachel Houseknecht had a 189 and a 191 on the way to a 523.
Waverly’s Shantilly Decker finished off a 473 with a 177 and Haley Kittle had a steady 414.
Also for Waverly, Sage Garrison clocked in with a 368 and Serenity Clark had a 324.
For Notre Dame, Erin Connolly led the way with a 437 and Maddy Gleason rolled a 408.
———
Odessa-Montour 3, Tioga 1
Tioga 493-665-598 1,756
O-M 699-579-643 1,861
Chloe Gillette had a 367 to lead the Lady Tigers with Cassie Birney adding a 350, Jamie Card adding a 342 and BobbiJo Tarbox contributing a 341.
Also for Tioga, Alex Creller posted a 322 and Destini Sweet finished with a 313.
