CANTON — Athens battled Canton tough, battling through four tough sets.
In the end, though, it was Canton coming out on top.
The Warriors survived a stiff challenge from the Wildcats in the opening set, winning 25-22.
The Warriors added a 25-18 win in the second set before Athens rebounded for a 25-21 win in the third.
Canton ended the match with a 25-18 verdict in the fourth set.
“We had to fight for every point,” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “I’m excited for the season. Canton is no joke, they are strong.”
Kayleigh Miller kept setting them up, finishing with 22 assists, and Leah Liechty kept knocking them down, finishing with 14 kills. In all, the Wildcats finished with 44 kills and 31 assists on the night. They also had 43 digs, led by libero Taylor Fields, who had 20.
Athens will host Cowanesque Valley on Thursday with the JV match beginning at 6 p.m. and the varsity match to follow.
“Great first game. Wowza,” said Hanson. “Those dang errors caught us. Got the jitters out ready for CV on Thursday.”
