TIOGA— The Tioga volleyball team failed to secure a victory in its first game of the season, falling to Owego in a three set sweep 12-25, 10-25 and 17-25 on Monday.
The Tigers did not go without any standout performers. Katelyn Perry had eight assists, three digs, and three service points. Emme Hall led Tioga with three kills and added two blocks. Julia Bellis finished with two kills, five digs, and one service point.
Alex Senko, Macey Gibson, and Annika Kinney fueled the Indians to victory. Senko finished with 13 assists, Gibson had eight kills, and kinney had 15 digs.
Tioga shook of the rust and made it a contest in the third set only losing 25-17 but couldn’t do enough to come back. The Tigers will look to rebound Wednesday, March 17 at 7 p.m against Newfield.
The Tioga JV volleyball team played a tighter contest, winning a set, but still lost 12-25, 23-25 and 25-17. For Tioga, Kyra Bailey had four kills, seven assists, and 10 digs. Megan Shumway had four kills, three blocks, and two blocks. Layni Whitore had five kills, two digs, and three digs.
