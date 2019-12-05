Las Vegas tournament takes the weekend spotlight

Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Periods of rain. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.