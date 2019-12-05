Las Vegas tournament takes the weekend spotlight
Thanksgiving is gone and now the college wrestling season zips into December with an unsettled power structure.
Iowa took over the top spot with a resounding victory over Wisconsin while Penn State dropped to No. 2 after losing by a point to Arizona State.
This weekend should sort the college team situation a bit.
Five of the nation’s top teams and a bunch of other teams line up for the annual Cliff Keen Las Vegas Open. Vegas defending champion Ohio State tops the field in the gambling city. Other top 10 teams are Nebraska, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, and Arizona State.
Some of the possible notable matchups that might occur are:133—Luke Pletcher, Ohio State vs. Dom Demas, Oklahoma; 145—Chad Red, Nebraska vs. Tariq Wilson, North Carolina State; 145—Sammy Sasso, Nebraska vs. Jared Degan, Iowa State.
Also, 157—Hayden Hidlay, North Carolina State, vs. David Carr, Iowa State; 165—Isaiah White, Nebraska vs. David McFadden, Virginia Tech; 174—Anthony Valencia, Arizona State vs. Mikey Labriola, Nebraska; 184—Zahid Valencia vs. Trent Hidlay; 197—Kollin Moore, Ohio State vs. Kendell Norfleet, Arizona State; 285—Mason Parris, Michigan vs. Tate Orndorf, Utah Valley; 185—Matt Stencel, Central Michigan vs. Chase Singletary, Ohio State.
These are possible matchups as seeding will be done later in the week.
———
Boy, Pennsylvania sure did put a hurtin’ on Wisconsin on Sunday. The final was 32-3. Whoops. It was Iowa that beat the Badgers.
But there were five Pennsy wrestlers in the Iowa lineup, and the only wrestler to lose for the Hawkeyes, Cash Wilke at 184 pounds, is an Iowa prep. The Keystone state boys, Spencer Lee at 125, Austin DeSanto at 133, Max Murin at 142, Caleb Young at 157, and Mike Kemerer at 174. The other Iowa wrestlers who won were Pat Lugo at 149 (Florida), Jacob Warner at 197 (Illinois) and Tony Cassioppi at 285( Illinois.)
Of course, DeSanto’s 6-2 win over former national champion Seth Gross was the top upset in the dual.
———
Mat Burns: The Big Ten network’s documentary “Alex and Eli” depicting the long-time friendship between Iowa’s Alex Marinelli and Wisconsin’s Eli Stickley was worth a watch.
The two both wrestled at St. Paris Graham High in Ohio. Stickley was killed in a truck accident in 2018. Marinell is married to Stickley’s twin sister, Mariah.
———
It was announced by Iowa on Tuesday that four-time All-American Brandon Sorensen is suffering from leukemia and is undergoing treatment.
Sorensen would have likely won a national title if not for Penn State’s Zain Retherford.
———
John Huckaby, of Lewisburg, has covered amateur wrestling for more than 40 years. He has covered numerous NCAA and PIAA tournaments and attended three Olympic Games. He can be reached at jhuck@ptd.net.
College wrestling
Recent scores
Ohio State 23, Cornell 9
Fresno State 25, Northern Colorado 15
Chattanooga 19, Ohio 15
North Carolina 19, Applachian State 15
Iowa 32, Wisconsin 3
Lock Haven Mat Town Open tournament winners: 125, Dalton Rohrbach, Lock Haven; 133, CJ Manley, Lock Haven; 141, Marcus Robinson, Lock Haven; 149, Luke Karam, Lehigh; 157, Jon Ross, Lock Haven; 165, Austin Bell, Lock Haven; 174, Mitch Hoffman, Bucknell; 184, Aaron Brooks, Penn State; 197, Michael Beard, Penn State; 285, Seth Nevils, Penn State.
Friday
Davidson vs. Long Island at George Mason
VMI at George Mason
Arizona State, Binghamton, Cal Poly, Clarion, Cornell, CSU Bakersfield, Edinboro, Fresno State, Harvard, Hofstra, Iowa State, Kent State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina State, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, Sacred Heart, South Dakota State, The Citadel, Utah Valley, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wyoming at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, Las Vegas
Gardner-Webb at George Mason
Long Island vs. VMI at George Mason
Davidson at George Mason
Gardner-Webb vs. Long Island at George Mason
Long Island at George Mason
Rider at Bloomsburg
Cleveland State at Buffalo
Penn State at Lehigh
Central Michigan at Lock Haven
Maryland at Navy
Northern Illinois at Illinois
Princeton at Oklahoma State
Saturday
American, Army West Point, Columbia, Gardner-Webb, George Mason, Lock Haven, Old Dominion at Patriot Open, hosted by George Mason
Brown, Little Rock, Michigan State, Missouri, Southern Illinois Edwardsville, Wisconsin at Cougar Clash, hosted by Southern Illinois Edwardsville
Arizona State, Binghamton, Cal Poly, Clarion, Cornell, CSU Bakersfield, Edinboro, Fresno State, Harvard, Hofstra, Iowa State, Kent State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina State, North Dakota State, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Purdue, Sacred Heart, South Dakota State, The Citadel, Utah Valley, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wyoming at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, Las Vegas
Maryland at Rutgers
Sunday
Pittsburgh at Drexel
Central Michigan at Rider
Buffalo at West Virginia
Penn at Penn State
Iowa at Princeton
