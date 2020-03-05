HALL OF FAME: The Sayre Redskin Club is now accepting nominations for the Hall of Fame. Nominees must have graduated from Sayre High School more that 10 years ago, played sports and was a first team all-star or went to districts or beyond. The nominator must include statistics and contact information including address and name of both the nominator and nominee. The club is particularly looking for nominees who graduated before 1970 and have been missed. The club is also accepting nominations for the Joe Powell Award. The award is for an outstanding contributor to athletics/athletes at Sayre School District. Nominations can be emailed to redskinsclub@gmail.com, messaged to the club’s Facebook page or mailed to Sayre Area School District, Attn: Redskin Club, 331 Lockhart St., Sayre, PA 18840 and will be accepted until April 3.
———
SHOOTING: Valley YHEC will be holding its signups for the new season on Sunday, March 8 and Sunday, March 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested youths must be between the ages of 10 and 18. Copies of Birth Certificates and Hunter Safety Cards will be needed at the time of registration. The Registration Fee is $50 per child. Signups will be held at the YHEC Club House located on Route 187, Rome, Pennsylvania. The Club is one mile South of Rome and 5 miles North of Wysox. Events include .22, Archery, Muzzleloader and Shotgun. Any questions, please contact Raymond Finlan at (570) 265-2728.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.