SAYRE — It looks like the Sayre High School football team will once again be forced to sit on the sidelines this weekend as the Redskins’ game with Wellsboro has been canceled.
According to a post on the “Wellsboro Football” Twitter page, the Hornets will be playing Canton this Friday instead of Sayre.
“BREAKING NEWS: Friday’s varsity football game at Sayre has been canceled. Instead, the Hornets will be traveling to Canton to take on the Warriors,” the Twitter post said.
The Sayre Area School District’s website confirmed that the game was no longer on the schedule for Friday.
There has been no word on which school district canceled the Sayre-Wellsboro game.
This is the third straight game that has been postponed or canceled for Sayre. The Redskins haven’t played a game since their Oct. 2 contest against Wyalusing.
