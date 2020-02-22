Ficarro chooses Mansfield

SAYRE — For Sayre Senior Nic Ficarro, the choice of a college home for the next four years came down to familiarity and location.
With location being important and having an association with an assistant coach, continuing his educational and athletic career at Mansfield University seems to have been a fairly easy call to make.
“It’s close by, my family can go to games and I’ve known the assistant coach — Anthony Goncalves — for a while now. He’s helped with my travel baseball team.”
Ficarro also credited that travel team —the Seneca All-Stars out of Elmira — with helping in his development.
“They helped me a lot over the summer. That’s where I met their (then) assistant coach (and not head coach).”
Ficarro said that the Seneca All-Stars did tournaments in a number of places and that he thinks that exposure mto travel will help him deal wth travel at the next level.
“They halped me travel a bit better,” he said, noting that Mansfield just came back off a road trip. “I’m very much looking forward to that; getting to see how people do things differently
Ficarro will study biology with an eye toward either physical therapy or athletic training.
He said that he’s looking forward to that challenge.
“My other choice had a little bit easier courses, but I think Mansfield is the better choice for me.”
Ficarro said he was also considering Alfred State and Messiah.
Ficarron already knows the role he’ll fill with the Mountaineers.
“I’ll be a relief pitcher. I’ll be a one- or two-inning guy.”
Ficarro said that his coach told him that he’d be brought in with runners on base. Considering that he’s a sidearm lefty, we can see why he has that role.
Ficarro expects to get his chances with the stick in his senior baseball season at Sayre — he hit .355 as a junior with the Redskins — but will focus on the mound going forward.
“I’ll hopefully play in the outfield and at first base and pitch a lot.”
“There’s a little bit less of a pitching competition here than there will be at Mansield.”
New Head Coach Andrew Shalot — an assistant coach who joined he program in 2011 — took over for 33-year veteran coach Harry Hillson.
Ficarro has met the team and said that they’re a tight-knit bunch.
“They do everything together. They eat together, they lift together; They’re like a family.”
Ficarro said that he’s hoping that, in addition to his education and getting to play ball, he’ll have an opportunity to grow.
“I’m looking to be more of a talker than I used to be. I’m a quiet person and I’m trying to extend myself a little bit better.”
