WAVERLY — In a match competed over two days late last week, Waverly standout Zach Vanderpool killed it on the lanes for the Wolverines, but Candor’s depth proved too much in a 4-0 Candor win over the Waverly boys.
The Lady Wolverines rode the hot hands of Rachel Houseknecht, Victoria Houseknecht and Shantilly Decker to a 4-0 win over Candor.
Waverly’s match today was wiped away by weather. The Wolverines are slated to take on Tioga at Valley Bowling Center on Thursday.
Girls
Waverly 4, Candor 0
Waverly 885-849-770 2,504
Candor 735-714-714 2,163
Rachel Houseknecht opened a stellar 674 with a 245 and added games of 212 and 217 to lead Waverly. Victoria Houseknecht finished with a 595 that included a 211, a 195 and a 189; and Decker’s 506 revolved around a middle game of 198.
Haley Kittle had a 4109 for Waverly and Serenity Clark had a 310.
Olivia Bennett paced Candor with a 477 and Mya Marsh opened a 463 with a 178.
Boys
Candor 4, Waverly 0
Waverly 905-890-964 2,759
Candor 949-1,077-1,084 3,110
Candor threw the biggest series of the season to get the sweep.
Waverly’s Zach Vanderpool and Candor’s Kody Floyd were on fire for their respective teams.
Vanderpool opened with his lowest game of the day — a 244— and followed that with a 245 and a 279 for a season-high 768.
Floyd nearly matched that with a 234, a 255 and a 256 for a 745.
Waverly’s remaining scoring bowlers were all in the 400s. Eric Mauersberg led that pack with a 499; Cody Blackwell had a 487; Ethan Roberts finished with a 473; and Derek Johnson ended the day with a 468.
Candor, on the other hand, had every other bowler top 500, led by Joey Marsh with a 211, 214, 229 series for a 654.
In addition, Lucas Heidl powered his 593 with a 234; Garrett Lindhorst had a 214 in a 548; Matt Finch rolled a 207 in his 519 and Will Zimmer had a 505.
