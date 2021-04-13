WELLSBORO — Wellsboro’s Kerrah Clymer hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and Jordyn Abernathy had a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh as Wellsboro edged Athens 5-4.
After Athens scored three runs in the top of the sixth they led 4-1 entering the bottom of the inning.
Abernathy drew a walk and Clymer homered to make it a 4-3 game.
In the seventh, Maddie Bordas doubled to lead off the inning. Rylie Boyce tied the game on a fielder’s choice and after a bunt sacrifice, Abernathy hit the game-winning walk-off single.
Harley Sullivan led off the game with a home run for Athens and she had two hits and scored two runs with an RBI.
Audrey Hatch had two hits and scored a run for Athens and Caydence Macik had a hit and two RBI, with a run scored.
Aliyah Butler had a double and an RBI.
“Our defense played their best game of the year,” Athens coach Mickey Farrell said. “Our six through nine hitters were 0-for-12. Wellsboro’s defense was even better than ours and I flat out got out coached. This loss is on me, not my kids. WE played hard with a lot of heart and desire, it just wasn’t meant to be. Hats off to them, they deserved the win. We will be better next time.”
Abernathy had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Clymer had the home run and scored two runs.
Emma Coolidge had a double and Bordas had the double and scored a run, while Boyce scored a run and had an RBI.
Athens will travel to North Penn/Mansfield on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.