WELLSBORO — Wellsboro’s Kerrah Clymer hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and Jordyn Abernathy had a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh as Wellsboro edged Athens 5-4.

After Athens scored three runs in the top of the sixth they led 4-1 entering the bottom of the inning.

Abernathy drew a walk and Clymer homered to make it a 4-3 game.

In the seventh, Maddie Bordas doubled to lead off the inning. Rylie Boyce tied the game on a fielder’s choice and after a bunt sacrifice, Abernathy hit the game-winning walk-off single.

Harley Sullivan led off the game with a home run for Athens and she had two hits and scored two runs with an RBI.

Audrey Hatch had two hits and scored a run for Athens and Caydence Macik had a hit and two RBI, with a run scored.

Aliyah Butler had a double and an RBI.

“Our defense played their best game of the year,” Athens coach Mickey Farrell said. “Our six through nine hitters were 0-for-12. Wellsboro’s defense was even better than ours and I flat out got out coached. This loss is on me, not my kids. WE played hard with a lot of heart and desire, it just wasn’t meant to be. Hats off to them, they deserved the win. We will be better next time.”

Abernathy had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Clymer had the home run and scored two runs.

Emma Coolidge had a double and Bordas had the double and scored a run, while Boyce scored a run and had an RBI.

Athens will travel to North Penn/Mansfield on Tuesday.

