Waverly's Woodring heads Mansfield basketball 2020 recruits

MANSFIELD – After making a four-win increase in conference competition in 2019-20, the Mansfield University men’s basketball team is continuing their youth movement in 2020-21 by bringing in an explosive recruiting class of seven, third-year head coach John Szentesy announced.
The class, featuring three guards and three forwards from Pennsylvania, Virginia and New York look to replace six graduating seniors and four starters from last season.
“I’m thrilled about the quality of our incoming class,” Szentesy said. “They are very talented and will blend in very well with our returning guys. I’m most proud of the quality of student and great character of these young men.”
2020-21 Mansfield University Men’s Basketball Recruiting Class
Name / Hometown / Previous School / Position
Scott Woodring / Waverly, N.Y. / Waverly High School / Center
Three-year letter winner at Waverly … named co-captain as a junior and senior … 1st-Team All-State New York Class B ... lead team to the IAC Division and League Title in 2018 … scored team season record 552 points (26.3/game) as a senior ... had 39 double-doubles in 51 games … averaged 21.2 poinrs and 11.3 rebounds a game for his career ... member of the Red Wave and Oneonta Hoosiers AAU team … plans to study history … son of Scott and Rebeca Woodring.
Jason Thomas / Stafford, Va. / Brooke Point / Fork Union Military Academy / Small Forward
Joins the Mounties from Fork Union Military Academy … two-year letter winner at Brooke Point … notched All-District … brought home Defensive Player of the Year and Coaches Award … led team in 3-point field goal percentage and 3-pointers made … member of the Stafford Orange AAU team … plans to study computer science … son of Fred and Linda Thomas.
Manir Waller / Abington, Pa. / Abington Highschool / Shooting Guard, Small Forward
Two-year letter winner as a combo guard at Abington … 1st-Team All-League American Conference as a senior … PA Prep Live All-Area Honorable Mention ... member of the NEBC-Philly AAU team … plans to study sports information … son of Shari Oates and Rasheen Waller.
Gabe Perez / Philadelphia, Pa. / Chestnut Hill College / Shooting Guard
Joins the Mounties after spending freshman season at Chestnut Hill College … two-way player who scored a season-high 10 points with the Griffins ... three-year letter winner as a guard at Roman Catholic … won back-to-back Catholic League Championships … won a State Championship and City Championship during career … member of the Team Final AAU team … plans to study business management … son of Roger and Meka Perez.
Graham Wooden / Oneonta, N.Y. / Oneonta High School / Point Guard
Four-year letter winner at Oneonta … Southern Tier Athletic Conference All-Star all four years … three-time 1st-Team All-Section IV … 3rd-Team All-State New York Class B as a senior … also a member of the football team where he was a Section IV All-Star … member of the Oneonta Hoosiers AAU team … plans to study biology … son of DJ and Kim Wooden.
Samier Kinsler / Philadelphia, Pa. / Convenant College Prep — West Catholic High / Shooting Guard
Joins the Mounties from Conveant College Prep ... four-year letter winner as a combo guard at West-Catholic … starting guard during final three seasons, while being named team captain as a junior and senior … member of the NEBC Philly AAU team … plans to study sports information … son of Sandra Kinsler.
Dashon Lewis / Philadelphia, Pa. / Olympus Prep / Power Forward
Joins the Mounties from Olympus Prep … two-year letter winner as a forward at Tech Freire Charter … member of NEBC-Philly AAU team … plans to study liberal studies … son of Syreeta Owen-Jones.
The Mounties notched five wins in the competitive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, while registering four of those wins at home in front of an exciting Decker Gymnasium. The Mounties return exciting young players in sophomores Jaz Farrell Voted team’s Most Improved Player) and Richard Oppong, while also returning the versatile guard senior Eli Alvin to show the newcomers the way.
The Mounties kick off their season with the Fairmont State Conference Challenge, opening with Fairmont State before battling Wheeling Jesuit.
“The future of Mountaineer men’s basketball is bright, and we can’t wait for the opportunity to get back in the gym,” Szentesy added.
