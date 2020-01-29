WAVERLY — With Scott Woodring ailing, his teammates stepped up and led Waverly to a 60-44 win over visiting Newark Valley in an IAC divisional battle Tuesday night.
With a ball-hawking defense and Joe Tomasso leading the way on offense, Waverly raced out to a 19-11 first-quarter lead and increased that to 35-23 at the half.
Waverly led 48-30 before the Cardinals closed the gap in the late-going.
”We have a little depth and the guys knew they had to step up with Scott sick,” said Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson. “I’m pleased with the team being able to step up.”
Tomasso finished with 12 points and Aidan Westbrook posted 10 points, three steals and three assists. Jalen McCarty had nine points, four rebounds and three assists; Woodring finished with eight points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots; and Peyton Bowen had eight points.
Also for Waverly, Griffen Stein added four points and four rebounds; Nick VanHouten wound up with four points; Caden Hollywood had three steals and three points; and Ryan Lambert scored a bucket.
JV: Waverly rolled to a 62-21 win over Newark Valley in the JV contest.
Nalen Carling paced Waverly with 16 points and Brady Blauvelt added 13 points.
Waverly will visit Notre Dame on Friday.
Athens 76, Wellsboro 71
WELLSBORO — Athens took a 34-21 halftime lead on the road then fought off a spirited Wellsboro rally to get the win.
The Hornets cut Athens’ lead to 46-44 with a strong third quarrters, but Athens responded with a 30-point fourth quarter to put the game away.
The Wildcats hit 12 of 15 free throws in the final stanza.
J.J. Babcock netted 30 points — 13 in the fourth quarter — for Athens and added 10 rebounds. Aaron Lane had 20 points with a 4-for-4 stint at the free throw line in the fourth period; Damien Hudson had 13 points; Mason Lister packaged seven rebounds, four assists and four steals; Tucker Brown had seven boards and Troy Pritchard had six assists.
Wellsboro’s Joe Grab netted 31 points to lead all scorers, and Liam Manning had 17 points.
Candor 51, Tioga 37
TIOGA CENTER— Tioga kept each quarter close, but the Indians had a bit more in the tank.
Candor led 12-11 after a quarter and 26-18 at the half.
The host Indians pushed their lead to 41-30 through three and won the fourth quarter as well.
Sam Taylor had 12 points to lead Tioga with 10 of those coming in the third quarter. Ethan Perry and Caleb Allen had seven points each for Tioga.
Kolden Foster paced Candor with 12 points and Marcus Rypkema had 10 points.
Tioga will visit Newfield on Friday.
Newfield 75, Spencer-Van Etten 48
NEWFIELD — The host Trojans ran out to a 40-24 halftime lead and extended that lead in each of the last two quarters.
Matt Byrne had 12 points and 10 rebounds for a nice double-double, James Sutherlin led the scoring for S-VE with 13 points including six in the second period alone, and Garrett Cooke had seven boards.
S-VE will host Odessa-Montour on Friday.
