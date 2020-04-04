Winning is always the desired outcome in athletics. For the Waverly High School boys swim team, winning has become expected.
In the 2019-20 season, the Wolverines won their 43rd consecutive dual meet, and once again won the IAC Swimming and Diving Championships.
Waverly also had several individuals with outstanding seasons.
Diver Gage Streeter set school records in the 6 and 11 Dives, and qualified for state championships.
Mike Atanasoff qualified for states in the 50, 100 and 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly.
He broke school records in three events during the season, and then broke some of them again in the postseason.
At the state championships, Atanasoff finished third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.1 seconds, an IAC record. The third-place finish was the highest individual finish in school history.
Swimming in New York uses a one class system, as opposed to other sports that are split based on the size of the schools.
“That’s quite the accomplishment for him to be in the top three in the state,” coach Dave Mastrantuono said. “He was right there in the running. He was within a breath of challenging for a state title.”
Atanasoff also placed seventh place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 46.61, good for another conference record.
“We feel very fortunate that we’ve had a group of guys that have been put as much effort, in terms of time and energy, into the team and the school,” said Mastrantuono, who just finished his 30th season at Waverly.
“We’re fortunate to have accomplished some of the things we did … Between myself and (my coaching staff), we feel pretty fortunate to work with these young guys and help them achieve some level of success in any way, shape or form.”
