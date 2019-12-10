ODESSA — The Spencer-Van Etten girl’s basketball team took on the Odessa-Montour Indians in an IAC matchup for their second game of the season on Tuesday night. After an even start in the first quarter, the Indians started to pull away thanks to senior Sara Gardner who put up 27 points to lead her team to a 41-26 victory over the Panthers.
The first period of play opened up with the Panthers drawing blood first as they were able to feed the ball down low. The Indians then used their transition offense towards the end of the period with a 10-8 lead where the momentum would carry for the rest of the game. Gardner was able to propel her team early with eight first quarter points.
The O-M defense stepped up in the next two quarters as they held S-VE to just five each in the second and third. The defense was complimented on the other end by offense putting up 12 in the second and seven in the third to take a 22-13 lead at the half before extending the lead to 29-18 in the penultimate period of play. That would set up another big quarter from Gardnner.
In the final quarter of the night, scoring held relatively even, but it was enough for Indians to ease into a victory. Gardner paced the team in all four quarters as they outscored the Panthers in every quarter as well. Along with the 27 points, the senior also connected on seven three-pointers throughout the night.
Despite the loss, the Panthers were able to produce scoring from their points leader senior Sophia Dutra who finished the eight points. After the 0-3 start SVE will look to rally for their first win of the season on Friday, December 13th, when they will take on Thomas Edison at home.
Newfield 74, Tioga 45
NEWFIELD — It was said in the preseason that Newfield may well be the class of the IAC Small School South division and you’ll get no argument from Tioga Caoch Joe Robinson after Tuesday night.
The Trojans put up 26 first-quarter points on the Tigers. Tioga hung in there and posted 17 on the other side of the scoreboard, but the game got away from Tioga in the second quarter. Newfield added 17 more for 43 at the half and Tioga finished the half with 22 points.
There was no big comeback in the offing as Newfield continued to pull away and led 65-30 through three quarters.
Chloe Bellis led Tioga with 12 points and five steals. Eve Wood had 11 points; Liv Ayres had 10 points and two assists; and Giovanna Rossi contributed seven rebounds and two assists.
Kate Morovic led Newfield with 16 points.
Tioga will visit S-VE on Tuesday.
Monday
Waverly 63, Notre Dame 59
ELMIRA — Down 10 at halftime, Waverly roared back in the second half behind the scoring efforts of Sidney Tomasso, Kennedy Westbrook and Paige Lewis.
Tomasso scored 11 of her team-high 18 points after halftime, Westbrook had nine of her 17 points in the second half and Lewis scored seven of her nine points in the last 16 minutes. In all, the trio had all but nine of Waverly’s second-half points.
Morgan Adams kept the Lady Wolverines in the game in the first half with eight of her 12 total points, and Gianna Picco ended the night with seven points.
Madison Watts had 22 points to lead Notre Dame with nine coming in the second half, and Taylor Vandine ended the night with 19 points, 11 in the second half. The pair accounted for all but two of Notre Dame’s second-half points. Those two points were scored by Kahlia Rivera, who ended the night with 11 points..
Waverly will host Watkins Glen at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
JV: Waverly’s JV team won a thriller, 49-47.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.