ATHENS — The Athens wrestling team had mixed results early in Saturday’s North Section Wrestling Championships, but by the end of the day there were seven Wildcats who punched their tickets to the District 4 tournament.
Junior Gavin Bradley led the way for the Wildcats as he picked up his second straight championship at 113 pounds.
Athens also had three wrestlers finish second in freshman Mason Vanderpool at 120, junior Kaden Setzer at 138 and senior Zach Stafursky at 172.
Sophomores Jake Courtney (126) and Chris Bathgate (152) and junior Karter Rude (160) all rallied from early losses to take third.
Bradley used just 18 seconds to pin Williamson’s Chelsea Hungerford in the semifinals and then decked Troy’s Joseph Schwenk in 2:49 to win the 113-pound title.
“It was really cool wrestling in my own gym ... It was just like any other one, just go out and shine,” Bradley said.
Even though he cruised to the crown on Saturday, Bradley knows there’s always something he needs to work on.
“Every single match there’s always ways to improve — no matter if you’re Jordan Burroughs, Dan Gable, you know the greats, there’s always little, tiny things you can improve on. I just need to improve on the little things and just keep going,” Bradley said.
Vanderpool won by fall in his semifinals match before getting pinned by Canton’s Isaac Landis in the 120-pound final.
“I think I did pretty good. I mean I wasn’t expecting to come out here and do what I did,” Vanderpool admitted.
The freshman said the experience will help him improve as his career moves forward.
“I learned a lot — (I have to) keep the pace, do better on my shots and work harder in practice,” he said.
Setzer picked up a pin and major decision on his way to the finals. In the title match, the junior dropped a 13-3 major to Canton’s Hayden Ward.
“It was pretty good. I got better at some things. I improved on them over the week,” said Setzer, who also noted some things where he needs to improve. “I just didn’t finish (in the finals).”
Stafursky, who had a decision and pin earlier in the day, would drop a 12-5 decision to North Penn-Liberty’s Kohen Lehman in the finals.
“(There’s) a couple things I need to work on. I need to be more aggressive in neutral,” said Stafursky on his takeaway from his finals loss.
Even with the loss in the finals, Stafursky is looking at this wrestling season — and now the postseason — as a blessing.
“I’m glad that this year happened because wrestling is a big part of my life and I do enjoy it to its fullest — just having fun, that’s the best part of it,” Stafursky said.
While the senior is just looking to have some fun, he also has his sights set on a trip to regionals.
“I do have goals. I would like to advance past districts this year. Anywhere beyond that, I’ll make that goal when it comes to that,” he said.
Courtney picked up a 6-3 win over Ayden Sprague of Williamson and Bathgate was an 8-2 winner over Northeast Bradford’s Jack Shumway to advance to districts.
Rude avenged an opening round loss by fall to North Penn-Liberty’s Gaven Sexauer in the third-place bout as the Athens junior picked up the 8-3 win to punch his ticket to Williamsport.
Sayre was led by Glen Romberger, who went 1-2 at 189 pounds on Saturday. Kendrick Ross (106) and Robert Benjamin (139) both went 0-2, while Aiden Reid (172) dropped his pigtail bout and was eliminated early.
Canton put three wrestlers on top of the podium as the Warriors captured their second straight North Section team title.
Landis (120), Ward (138) and Riley Parker (160) all won titles for Canton, which got second-place finishes from Bailey Ferguson (132) and Mike Davis (152).
Cohen Landis (106), Hudson Ward (145) and Derek Atherton-Ely (189) all placed third for Canton to advance to districts.
Canton won the team title with 174 points. Jersey Shore was second with 150, while Wyalusing was third with 112.5 and Athens was fourth with 111. Williamson rounded out the top five with 82 points.
Other individual champions were: Jersey Shore’s Brock Weiss (106), Troy’s Seth Seymour (126), Jersey Shore’s Liam Goodrich (132), Sullivan County’s Nate Higley (145), Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff (152), Jersey Shore’s Haydn Packer (189), Towanda’s Clay Watkins (215) and Williamson’s Kade Sottolano (285).
The District 4 Championships will be held at Williamsport High School’s Magic Dome on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.