Redskins trying to regain prominence

SAYRE — Once upon a time, Sayre football ruled the roost in these parts.
The Redskins rolled through several undefeated seasons in the 1960s and were also strong in the 1970s. Add to these a number of high-end squads down through the years and it’s no surprise that the Redskins have all-time winning records against nearly every team in the Northern Tier League and certainly every team that came from the NTL’s predecessor, the Roosevelt Trail League.
Somewhere along the line, the Redskins’ football train went off the track. From 1995 to 2012 Sayre had no winning seasons, andome of those years were really rough. From 2005-2008, for instance, Sayre posted four straight 1-9 seasons. Including Sayre’s more recent success, the Redskins are 62-138 over the last 20 years.
Sayre’s turnaround has been accomplished in fits and starts. Larry Hanafin’s 2012 squad went 6-4 and Steve Satterly’s 2016 squad was 8-4. In between the team went 10-20.
After his team went 6-5 (5-3 in the last eight games), Head Coach Kevin Gorman has an excellent chance to lead the Redskins to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in a long stretch and knows he has the pieces to make that happen.
“I think (the way we finished the year) helps a lot,” said Gorman. “We’re just making a few adjustments on offense to make us a little bit faster lining up and defensively we’re relatively the same. With our returning guys and guys who played JV, everything’s the same. That’s going to help us hit our stride earlier in the year. Last year, it was a rough first four games where we were adjusting. The kids played hard, but we had a tough game with Towanda and a tough game at Troy and a tough one with Montgomery. We’re in the games; we just didn’t know exactly how to finish them. We had mental mistakes. I think this year will be a lot better with some of our returning guys.”
Last season’s Redskins made the playoffs, falling to Muncy 19-7 in the District IV semifinals. That game, played one week after topping Athens 31-21 to take back the Rusty Rail for the first time since 2000, ended the Redskins’ season. What hasn’t ended, though, is the respect that team earned after opening the season at 1-3.Playoff runs are exciting, but they also focus opponents’ attention. To Gorman, it makes no difference.
“I don’t think it changes anything,” he said. “Teams know now that Sayre’s a good quality football team that can win games. In the small school and Class A, Canton’s been the top. Muncy’s on top (now) after winning the district last year and made some noise in the state tournament, so there are quality teams up and down. It’s not us sneaking up on people anymore. It’s more that they know we can play. Now it’s time for our guys to go out there and play the way we can play with all of our returning players.”
One of the big factors, if this squad can give the program back-to-back winning seasons is that the guys who are coming back have gotten a taste of the playoffs.
“Last year, they got the taste of ‘this is what it’s like to win,’” Said Gorman. “We were winning, we blew some teams out and we won some games by a point for a tough victory. They saw the best of both worlds. With the tough losses early, they realized that there were a few things in there that, if you switch it, it’s going our way. I think they know that now. We have a good number of seniors back. They understand it now. It’s great to get those kids to understand, and hopefully, it distributes on to the younger kids.”
