Chemiung's Vaughn harvests trophy deer

Chemung’s Greg Vaughn harvested this trophy buck near his home.

 Photo provided

CHEMUNG — Chemung’s Greg Vaughn and family will be eating well this winter.

Vaughn harvested a 15-16 point buck (depending on whether they count the shortest tyne) in a field near his Chemung home.

He was in his stand around 4 p.m. It began to pour and the wind picked up as the temperature dropped. Just as he was going to give up, he turned around to climb out of the stand, and there was the buck in a corn field about 50 yards away.

Vaughn had to put his release back on and get his bow up and sighted. The buck continued to walk, so Greg grunted to stop him and let go of the arrow.

He hit him around the back of the shoulder and the buck took off. It got dark quick so he called in the boys and they searched with flashlights in the dark and rain. They found him some time later in the brush about 100 yards from his stand.

