For the third time this season, the matchup between Watkins Glen and Waverly failed to dissapoint. This time, the winner would take the IAC South Large School title along with a trip to the IAC Large School Championship game against Whitney Point. In the first two meetings, the road team became victorious by five points.
A similar outcome would occur this time around as the Senecas were able to execute a solid game-plan to shut down senior Scott Woodring. Strong defensive play and consistent shooting was enough for them to earn the 60-50 victory over the Wolverines.
“I thought they defended Scott extremely well,” said Waverly Head Coach Lou Judson. “We got down 12 points late in the game, but we fought back to put us in a position to come back. I don’t know if the stage was too big for some of our guys, but we didn’t play well.”
To no surprise, the game started out with high intensity from both crowds. The home crowd was able to aid Waverly to jump out to an early lead after four straight points from Woodring. Later in the quarter, scoring picked up to favor the Senecas by a score of 16-14 after one.
The second period of play was dominated by Watkins Glen as their stifling defense held Woodring to just two points along with holding Waverly to a total of eight. Seven points from Sophomore Adam Pastore made sure Watkins Glen would maintain a 30-22 lead at the end of one half.
Waverly was plagued by more turnovers in the third quarter, which led to more oppourtunities for Watkins Glen to extend their lead in transition. The Wolverines accounted for 21 total turnovers, which would set up a nine-point hole heading into the final period.
Signs of hope came from Waverly in the fourth as they were able to trim the lead to a four-point game with less than two minutes to play. Woodring was able to lead the slight comeback with a three-pointer followed by a successful trip at the line.
However, that was not enough as the Senecas were able to seal the game with a few late free throws. Their defense was also able to hang on to give their team a hard fought 60-50 victory.
Woodring was limited to 15 points in the defeat, which is still a big contribution to the team. He was able to muscle down 13 rebounds in the loss, which is right around his average per game. Junior Peyton Bowen was also able to add 11 points for Waverly.
Watkins Glen was able to use the duo of Pastore and Senior Isaac McIlroy who added 18 points each to send their team to the IAC final.
The Senecas will advance to take on Whitney Point Friday night at Tompkins-Cortland Community College. They will try to avenge an early season loss before the start of sectionals, where they will likely have the No. 1 seed in Class C. After the loss, Waverly is likely to open sectional play on the road in the quarterfinal round.
“We’ve lost a couple of games in a row, so we have to get the morale of the team back up before sectionals,” said Judson. “We’ve had a great season so far, and there is a lot more that we can accomplish.”
Editor’s Note: Woodring’s 1,000th point Saturday made him the fourth Waverly boys player to cross the 1,000-point threshhold. The others are All-time boys leader David Sickler with 1,519 points, Joe Simcoe with 1,194 points and Dave Bennett with 1,001 points.
