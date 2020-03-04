HERSHEY — The best wrestlers in Pennsylvania will converge on the Giant Center in Hershey today as they begin their quest to bring home some hardware from arguably the toughest state tournament in the country.
Among those wrestlers looking to make some history this week will be three Athens Wildcats — led by returning PIAA sixth-place finisher Gavin Bradley.
Bradley, who moved up from 106 to 113 this season, is not only looking to repeat as a state medalist — he’s focused on becoming the seventh state champion in Athens history.
“Just to go down there, do better than I did last year and win the thing. That’s my goal. That’s where I’m at right now,” Bradley said on Wednesday.
Despite being a returning state medalist, Bradley said he is entering this week’s tournament with the same mindset he always has.
“(I have) the same intentions, same mindset — just go down there and do the best that you can and just be there for my teammates,” he said.
Bradley (36-2) will face some stiff competition in the 113-pound bracket as three nationally-ranked wrestlers are waiting for him. Notre Dame Green Pond’s Brett Ungar is fifth with Reynold’s Gary Steen sixth and South Park’s Joe Fischer eighth in the latest Intermat rankings.
While he won’t be the highest ranked or most touted wrestler in the bracket, Bradley isn’t focused on any of that. He’s just ready to wrestle.
“I’m just going to focus and just keep on working as hard as I can,” Bradley said.
Athens Head Coach Shawn Bradley said after last week’s Northeast Regional tournament — where his nephew Gavin captured gold — that he believes the sophomore is ready to compete with anyone who steps on the mat.
“Yeah, there are three kids ranked in the country at that weight class, but I don’t care. He doesn’t care,” Coach Bradley said. “I guarantee if those kids wrestle him, they are going to know they’re in a match.”
Bradley will open the tournament with the winner of Forest Hills’ Easton Toth (26-11) and Brandywine Height’s Dillon Reinert (27-14).
Senior trip
While some members of the Athens High Class of 2020 went on a cruise for their senior class trip, Alex West and Keegan Braund will be closing out their high school wrestling careers in the best vacation spot on earth — at least for wrestlers in Pennsylvania.
“Getting ready (this week), it started to sink in a little bit more that this is my last hurrah and I’m ready to go,” said Braund, who finished fourth at regionals in the 285-pound bracket.
Braund (30-4) and West are both first-time state qualifiers, but they will head to the Giant Center looking to make some noise.
“I feel like I definitely belong there, and I deserve to get a medal with how hard I’ve been working this week and the past few weeks. I’m just hoping I can bring home a medal,” West said.
Braund will face Bishop McDevitt’s Sawyer Morgan (30-13) in the preliminary round. The winner will get Meyersdale’s Joel Stephens in the round of 16.
“I definitely will give it my all and go into every match expecting to win,” said Braund, who has similar goals as West. “Definitely placing and getting a medal, but even making it down here I thought was pretty cool for me.”
West admitted that earning a trip to states wasn’t always a guarantee for him.
“Honestly, I think if you would have told freshman Alex that I was going to states, (he) wouldn’t believe you for a second,” West said.
While some may have been surprised when West (33-10) placed third at regionals last week to qualify for states, the senior 182-pounder is enjoying the moment.
“It’s pretty cool. I mean, I’ve been working towards it for a while, and when something happens that you’ve been working towards, it’s just pretty neat,” said West, who will face Bishop McDevitt freshman Riley Robell (29-8) in the opening round this morning.
Braund echoed that sentiment.
“It’s a cool experience. I’ve been doing this sport for five years now and the dedication is finally paying off,” Braund said.
Gavin Bradley is excited to be joined by his senior teammates this week.
“It’s really cool. I’ve really benefited from those two and I’m really happy (they) are with me,” he said.
