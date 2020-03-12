TOWANDA — Big bucks and big bears are showing up more frequently in the harvest during Pennsylvania’s most popular hunting seasons, and with it, a big interest in scoring them. Antlers and skulls that might be potential record book entries must be officially measured before submitting to any records-keeping organization.
The Towanda Gun Club, together with the Bradford County Trophy Deer and Bear Club, will be hosting an antler and skull scoring session on Sunday, March 15, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Towanda Gun Club.
Pennsylvania hunters who have tagged exceptionally large specimens —regardless of the county or the year they were taken in — are encouraged to attend the event to have them scored. An invitation is also extended to anyone who’d like to witness the scoring, view the trophies and visit with other hunters. For your convenience and enjoyment, the Gun Club will have a lunch menu available.
Official Boone & Crockett and Pope & Young Measurers will be on hand to conduct scoring procedures. There is no fee to have antlers and skulls measured, and those trophies that meet or exceed any record book minimums can be entered into those organizations at the trophy owner’s discretion.
Official measurements cannot be verified until the antlers and skulls have air-dried at normal room temperature for 60 days after the animal was harvested. Green scores will not be conducted during this event.
Trophies submitted for scoring may include typical and non-typical whitetail deer harvested or found dead. Bear skulls harvested or found dead are also eligible for entry. Skulls from animals found dead must be completely cleaned of all flesh and membrane, and can only be measured with legal documentation of ownership.
Minimum book scores for the PA Record Book are 140 inches for a typical deer taken with a firearm, and 115 inches taken with archery equipment. Non-typical scores are 160 and 135 inches respectively. Bears taken with a firearm must measure 19 inches, while 17 inches is the archery minimum. For those with Bradford County trophies, a complete list of Big Game Categories is available by visiting the Bradford County Trophy Deer and Bear Club’s website at www.bcdeerandbear.com.
The Towanda Gun Club is located on Rt. 187, 2.3 miles south of the Route 6/Route 187 intersection in Wysox. Questions can be directed to Roger Kingsley at 570-297-2489 or Mark Madden at 570-637-2735.
