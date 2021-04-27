Redskins stay perfect with win over Wellsboro

WELLSBORO — Sayre Coach Jamie VanDuzer knew this was a big spot in the game. His team had extended their lead to five heading into the bottom half of the fifth inning in a big cross divisional matchup at Wellsboro. But, Wellsboro had rallied with two outs, scored a run, and found themselves with the bases loaded and the tying run coming to the plate in one of the most feared hitters in all of District 4, Darryn Callahan. VanDuzer’s message to his pitcher Zach Moore was simple.
“Keep the ball down and away,” VanDuzer recalled about what he told his pitcher during the mound visit. “If you leave him a ball down and in he is going to crush it somewhere.”
That’s just what Moore did. After throwing a first-pitch ball, Moore beat Callahan with an elevated fastball up and away. Then, he came back with a perfect pitch, low off the plate away to the lefty slugger and got Callahan to roll over one and hit a slow ground ball to first to end the inning. It was sequences such as that, with runners on with two outs, that Sayre dominated offensively and, in the field, en route to a 12-7 victory Monday evening to improve to 9-0.
The Redskins had come into Monday’s game scoring double digit runs in all of their first eight games, and they continued their mashing ways against Wellsboro and their top pitcher Zach Rowland. Sayre pounded out 15 hits on the evening. But, on a night where Wellsboro pounded out 16 hits of their own, two-out hitting was the difference as Sayre scored six runs with two outs, all in the first five innings, to give them an 8-3 lead.
After getting out of the aforementioned jam in the bottom of the fifth, the Redskins reminded everyone why they may be the most feared power hitting team in all of district 4. Brayden Horton hit a home run to right field to lead off the inning. Luke Horton hit a ball into the right-center gap that one hopped against the fence at the cavernous Wellsboro baseball field. After Luke Horton scored on an error, Zach Garrity hit a no-doubter to left field that went an approximate 360 feet as Sayre extended their lead to 12-4 and chased Wellsboro relief pitcher Conner Adams from the mound.
Wellsboro rallied for three more of their own in the bottom half of the sixth and Cameron Brought pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, but Sayre’s Josh Arnold set down the top of the Hornet order 1-2-3 as Sayre came away with a huge win to start a week of five games for the Redskins.
Athens 9, Williamson 0
ATHENS — The host Wildcats put four runs on the board in the bottom of the first and added five more in the fourth to close out the scoring in support pitchers Gage Warner and Cameron Sullivan.
The Athens hurlers held Williamson to all of four hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
Athens started early as Karter Rude opened with a base knock. Caleb Nichols and Sullivan both got plunked to load the sacks. Rude scored on a passed ball and Mason Lister laced an RBI single. Two outs later, Warner helped his cause with a two-run single.
Kaden Setzer opened the fourth with a base hit and Kyler Setzer added an RBI double. Later in the inning, Sullivan added a two-run double, Lister singled and Tanner Dildine added an RBI double.
Lister added two runs and an RBI to two singles and Kaden Setzer had a single, a double and a run. In addition to doubles by Setzer, Dildine and Sullivan Athens got singles from Rude, Warner and Kyler Setzer. Suullivan and Listewr had two runs and Sullvan matched Dildine and Warner with two RBI eeach as the Wildcats got production throughout the order.
Cody Fleming led Williamson with a double. Gabe Kaufman, Eric Berkan and Seth Zimmerman added a single each for the Warriors (0-5, 0-7-1).
Athens (5-5 NTL, 5-6 overall) is slated to visit NEB (2-5, 1-2) on Wednesday.
