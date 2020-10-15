Sayre drops two, Athens one in NTL volleyball

SAYRE — The words “let’s play two” usually refer to baseball, but Thursday night Sayre and Canton played two varsity volleyball matches at the TeePee.
The Warriors apparently felt right at home in Sayre’s house as the visitors swept both matches 3-0.
In the opener, the scores were 25-7, 25-5 and 25-14. In the nightcap, the scores were 25-12, 25-16 and 25-11.
Elizabeth Boyle was solid in the opener with six assists, three kills and two digs. She added five more digs in the second match. Held to a dig in the opener, Alexis Frisbie added three digs and two aces in the second match. Gianna Quattrini had three blocks in the first match and three kills in the second. Rachel Vandermark posted five digs and two aces in the first match and five more digs in the closer. Gabby Randall was good at he net with five kills and a block in the opener and four kills in the second match.
Also in the first match, Maddison Belles had four digs, three assists and a block and Brelin VanDuzer had three digs.
In the second match, Emma Smith had two assists and two digs and Gabrielle Shaw added three kills.
North Penn/Liberty 3, Athens 1
LIBERTY — Two trips to Liberty, two identical scores.
When the teams met earlier this month, NP/L won three of four. Athens’ return trip west — North Penn/Liberty didn’t want to come into Bradford County — produced the same end result.
Thursday, Athens won the opener 25-16.
North Penn/Liberty then swept the next three, 25-20, 25-12 and 25-21.
“The girls played amped up and awesome,” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “It was great to watch them step up. I’m not worried about the loss because the improvement is incredible. This helps us a ton. Thanks Liberty.”
Leah Liechty was strong at the net with 14 kills; Jenny Ryan packaged 16 digs and seven kills, Taylor Walker added 11 digs and three kills; Taylor Field was strong on defense with 16 digs; and Kayleigh Miller was good on defense with 13 digs and on the attack with 31 assists.
Also for Athens, Kylee Jayne had nine kills; Grace Witheroe had seven digs; and Ally Martin chipped in with four kills, two aces and two digs.
