Retirement can come in many forms, with many different definitions.
For Sayre’s Dana Twigg, retirement meant another full-time job – but this time, his dream job.
Not that the popular educator didn’t enjoy his storied career in the Sayre Area School District as an art teacher, athletic director and recreation director. He did. But these days he’s combining his immense talent as an artist and illustrator into a full-time job, “about half” of it for the Pennsylvania Game News magazine – including, even, cover artwork.
“I literally sit in here every day,” Twigg, 65, said from his studio in his Riverside Drive home. “I enjoy it though. I’ve been waiting my whole life for this. When I was a kid this is what I wanted to do. I absolutely enjoyed teaching and other aspects of my career. But Game News is tops as far as enjoyment.”
The state Game Commission’s popular monthly magazine had long been on Twigg’s radar; like most sportsmen he grew up reading Game News, especially the “Field Notes” section illustrated for decades by Nick Rosato.
His working relationship with Game News began about two years ago – ironically, through a connection with retired Pa. Game Warden Bill Bower of Troy.
“I lived next door to Bill when I started teaching at Troy, then illustrated a couple books for Bill and also for (Game Warden) Bill Wasserman. Bill called me one day and wanted me to go for a ride with him,” Twigg recalls.
That “ride” took him to the Commission’s Game News office in Harrisburg, where he met with editor Bob D’Angelo.
“Bob was busy running around the office; he didn’t know me at all,” Twigg said. “I told him Bill brought me there and thought I could do some work for him. My intent then was to do Field Notes illustrations, but they had a guy under contract. He said ‘How about you do some illustrations for us?’ Since then they call me regularly.”
That Game News work has included cover art for a pair of issues, including this month, with a third in the works. Twigg has also done “20-25” illustrations to accompany stories within the publication.
“It’s challenging; I’m creating something they want,” he said. “They have very specific ideas of what they want. And the cover art is intimidating. I grew up looking at Ned Smith’s work, and in my mind I’m trying to emulate that.”
What “retirement” has meant most to Twigg is time. Time to be an artist, and time to fine-tune the details Game News is looking for in a particular piece of work.
“Over the years I had several people ask me, ‘Why do you do cartoons? You’re such a good artist.’” he said. “Well, cartoons came quickly and I was busy teaching. Art takes time.”
Aside from Game News, Twigg keeps busy doing illustrations for schools, including senior class posters that have become hugely popular. He has his own website for that aspect of his work – creativecartooning.com.
Yes, “retirement” indeed comes in many forms.
Chances are if you live in the Valley and fly fish, you have a rod built by Dick Rhodes, who for years worked out of his home shop on West Lockhart Street. And if you tie flies, it’s a safe bet Dick or his longtime friend, the late Gene Kercher, got you started in that craft.
Dick died earlier this month at the age of 89, but no doubt his impact on the fly-fishing community will carry over into generations. Paula and I learned how to tie flies from Dick and Gene, as did the main subject of this column, Dana Twigg. And so many others.
I know when I visit Schrader Creek this year, I’ll tie on a Royal Coachman, Size 14, and think of Dick.
(Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com)
