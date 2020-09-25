WILLIAMSON — The score may have been 3-0, but Athens’ boys soccer team ran roughshod over Williamson, holding the Warriors to four shots on goal.
Tyler Chambers netted a pair of goals, one assisted by Colby Blakeman. Nate Quinn had the other with an assist by Asher Ellis.
Volleyball
Athens 3, Williamson 0
ATHENS — The Lady Wildcats won the sets by scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-18 to get the sweep.
Kayleigh Miller had 23 assists and Kylee Jayne, Taylor Walker and Ally Martin were the prime beneficiaries with six, five and five kills, respectively. Taylor Fields had 15 digs.
Wyalusing 3, Sayre 3
SAYRE — The Lady Redskins battled Wyalusing for five hard sets before falling 3-2.
Wyalusing won the first, set 25-12, the third 25-19 and 15-9. Sayre won the second set 25-21 and the fourth 25-19.
Alexis Frisbie recorded 26 digs for Sayre. Elizabeth Boyle had 37 assists, Gabrielle Shaw logged eight kills and Gabby Randall had three blocks.
Girls Soccer
Athens 10, Northeast 4
ATHENS — Athens’ annual Pink Game was a classic no contest.
Athens got off 19 shots but had no corner kicks. Northeast touched off five shots and took eight corner kicks.
Emma Roe torched the Warriors with four goals and three assists. Norah Reid added three goals, Hannah Walker had two goals, Hannah Blackman finished with a goal and an assists and Ally Thoman had two assists.
For more on these contests see Saturday’s Morning Times.
