WESTFIELD— After losing 16-1 to Sayre on Saturday, the Athens baseball team bounced back with authority defeating Cowanesque Valley 18-10 on Monday night.

Third baseman Lucas Kraft, and designated hitter Kyler Setzer led the way on offense for the Wildcats. Kraft went 4-for-6 with six runs batted in, and Stezer was 3-5 with four runs batted in.

Second basman Cameron Sullivan, and center fielder, Jaren Glisson had standout performances as well. Sullivan was 2-for-5 with two runs batted in, while Glisson was a perfect 4-for-4 with one run batted in.

Kraft also excelled on the mound finishing with a line of 5.1 innings pitched, three runs allowed, and four strikeouts.

The Indians scored seven runs with the in the second inning, but still failed to keep up with the explosive Athens offense for the remainder of the game. The Wildcats finished with 18 hits, compared to just the nine of Cowanesque Valley.

Athens looks to make it two straight wins tonight, hosting Towanda at 4:30 p.m.

