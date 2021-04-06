WESTFIELD— After losing 16-1 to Sayre on Saturday, the Athens baseball team bounced back with authority defeating Cowanesque Valley 18-10 on Monday night.
Third baseman Lucas Kraft, and designated hitter Kyler Setzer led the way on offense for the Wildcats. Kraft went 4-for-6 with six runs batted in, and Stezer was 3-5 with four runs batted in.
Second basman Cameron Sullivan, and center fielder, Jaren Glisson had standout performances as well. Sullivan was 2-for-5 with two runs batted in, while Glisson was a perfect 4-for-4 with one run batted in.
Kraft also excelled on the mound finishing with a line of 5.1 innings pitched, three runs allowed, and four strikeouts.
The Indians scored seven runs with the in the second inning, but still failed to keep up with the explosive Athens offense for the remainder of the game. The Wildcats finished with 18 hits, compared to just the nine of Cowanesque Valley.
Athens looks to make it two straight wins tonight, hosting Towanda at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.