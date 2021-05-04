WAVERLY — Wolverines pitcher Derek Seymour threw a two hitter and allowed just three walks while striking out 12 as Waverly whipped Whitney Point 12-1 in a game stoopped after 4 1/2 innings.
Up 2-1 after 1 1/2 innings, Waverly erupted for six second-inning runs to pull away.
The inning started with a Brady Blauvelt walk and a fielder’s choice off the bat of Nick VanHouten that left all hands safe. Two batters later, Blauvelt scored on a wild pitch and Jay Pipher added an RBI groundout to make it a 4-1 game. Joey Tomasso reached on an error and advanced on another fielder’s choice that left Tomasso and Ty Beeman on base. After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Caden Hollywood laced an RBI single with Beeman scoring on the throw to the infield. Errors contributed to the last two Waverly runs of the iunning and all that remained to be determined was the final damage.
Hollywood went 2-for-2 with a run and three RBI and Tomasso finished with two hits, including a triple, with one RBI and three runs scored, to lead Waverly.
Beeman added a double, RBI and two runs; Thomas Hand had a single, a run and one RBI; Pipher had an RBI and a run; and Kaden Wheeler, Blauvelt, Isaiah Bretz and Nick VanHouten each scored once.
Waverly will host Odeea-Montour/Watkins Glen at 5 on Friday.
Tioga 6, Newark Valley 1
NEWARK VALLEY — This had all of the makings of a 1-0 Cardinals win until the top of the seventh.
Staring a loss in the face, Tioga did almost all of its damage with two outs. With Isaac Peterson on via error, Casey Stoughton walked. Peterson, who had advanced to third on an error and a wild pitch, scored on a passed ball. Max Dydynski was hit by a pitch. and Cole Williams laced a pinch-hit RBI double, followed by a two-run triple by Cobe Whitmore.
Those two hits were the only ones Tioga had in the game as Newark Valley starting pitcher MIkey Wandell had held the Tigers hitless through 5 1/3 innings, logging 17 strikeouts and issuing two walks. Wandell also led Newark Valley at the plate with two doubles. Sam Durand also had a double for the Cardinals.
Bryce Bailey pitched five efficient innings, allowing three hits and one earned run with three walks and six strikeouts. Ethan Perry finished up, allowing one hit and a walk with four strikeouts.
Tioga will visit Trumansburg at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.