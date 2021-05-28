WAVERLY — Waverly’s boys golf squad had a solid day at Shepard Hills, but Watkins Glen was even better on Thursday, defeating Waverly 190-195 in an IAC golf match.
The Senecas’ Ben Swinnerton carded a 7-over-par 44 to earn medalist honors.
Jack Knight led Waverly with a 46 and Liam Traub shot a 48. Also scoring for Waverly were Declan Murphy with a 50 and Aidan Westbrook, who had a 51.
Waverly’s dropped scores were Hunter Elston’s 52 and Davis Croft’s 53.
Joining Ben Swinnerton on the scorecard for Watkins Glen were Daniel Ely and Luke Swinnerton, each with a 48, and Georgio Fazzary, with a 50. Andrew Hayes also had a 50 for th Senecas.
Tioga 198, Newark Valley 212
NEWARK VALLEY — Tioga’s Zach Nichols and Tyler Roe carded matching 46s to Co-medal in the IAC win at Newark Valley.
Gianni Silvestri and James Luther each shot 53 to get into the scoring column. Dropped scores were Evan Sickler’s 53 and the 64 carded by Levi Bellis.
Shawn Deer led Newark Valley with a 48. Also scoring for the Cardinals were Andrew Waterman and Ashton Slavik, each with a 54, and Connor Spoonhower with a 56.
