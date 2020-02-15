SAYRE — It has been a long year for the Sayre wrestling program, but one bright spot has been sophomore Jake Bennett.
Bennett, who qualified for districts last year at 145 pounds, will be looking to make some noise at 152 pounds this postseason.
“I just went (to districts) for experience (last year). This year, I want to go (to districts) to compete,” Bennett said on his mindset heading into the postseason.
First-year Sayre coach Ralph Warner, who was an assistant last year, believes Bennett is more focused and hungry this year as he heads to sectionals.
“I really think he found some heart this year,” Warner said. “Last year, he was kind of really just going through the motions. This year, he’s working hard, his conditioning is phenomenal, he’s beaten kids that were dominating him last year.”
Bennett says he has been focused on putting in the work to succeed on the mat this year.
“I did a lot of lifting and we had a technique Thursday where we’d work on moves,” said Bennett, who worked with Towanda’s Brian Green and his Sayre teammate, Robert Benjamin, this past offseason.
During the season, Bennett has also kept up that hard work in the practice room.
“(I’ve been working) on drilling in practice, set up my shots more, get better in scrambles because that’s where I was slacking a little bit,” Bennett said.
Warner confirmed that Bennett has been focused on getting better in the room.
“He has come to us as coaches and said ‘I think I need to drill harder. I think I need to do this and that,’ so that really helps,” Warner said.
The Sayre coach believes Bennett getting to work with Assistant Coaches Gavin McCutcheon and Cooper Mosier in the wrestling room has also been key.
“I’ve got Gavin (McCutcheon) and Cooper Mosier, who was a state placer last year for Towanda in the room. They wrestle with him all week long, so I think we’ll do well here in the postseason,” Warner said.
Bennett knows there will be some tough competition on the Road to Hershey, but he believes he is ready.
“There’s a lot of tough kids, but that’s what I’ve been wrestling all year so I’m not that worried,” Bennett said.
Bennett is looking to take the next step this postseason and get to Williamsport for regionals.
“I’m looking to just fight my heart out and work on making my shots, scoring points and trying to place (at districts),” Bennett said.
Warner has confidence in his sophomore standout.
“I think we can get to regionals, I really do,” Warner said.
