WAVERLY — Waverly’s Lady Wolverines basketball squad found themselves on the court for the fourth time in six days in a home contest on Tuesday night for senior night. The team celebrated Gabby Picco and Sidney Tomasso, two athletes who will pursue athletics at the collegiate level.
They honored the seniors by doubling up on the Owego Indians 62-31 to extend their win streak to eight games. The matchup was expected to be much closer going in as they are two of the top three teams in Tioga County.
“It was great getting Gabby back this year, adding so much to the team with her court awareness and vision,” said Waverly head coach Bob Kelly. “Sid’s been with us for six years and I have not ever coached anyone like her. She’s a great leader, she loves the game, and she’s competitive with a great attitude, so she’s really everything you ever want in a player as a coach. It’s been incredible having her around over the years.”
The Wolverines raced out to a nine-point lead at the end of one, holding Owego to just five points early. The Indians didn’t quite seem ready for the Waverly’s specialty 2-1-2 full-court pressure. However, they adjusted throughout the game as they were able to net 10 points in the second quarter to bring the score to 29-15 in favor of the Wolverines heading into halftime.
After going 3-of-19 from three in the first two quarters, Waverly came out of the halftime break on fire with three early makes from beyond the arc to extend their lead. At the end of third quarter, Owego standout forward Eeve Coleman entered the prestigious 1,000-point club while knocking down a pair of free throws. Waverly coasted for the rest of the game getting past the Indians with ease in the 31-point victory.
Tomasso led all scorers on her senior night with 23, as her teammate Gabby Picco added eight points in one of her last games in a Wolverine uniform. Sophomore Kennedy Westbrook contributed 20 points in the victory.
The Wolverines held Coleman to just 13 points on the night despite achieving the historic feat. Her teammate Saylor Ayers added 11 points in the road loss.
“You can tell that we really need a day off,” Kelly noted. “We’re going to have a really short practice to try to get our legs back tomorrow, but then it’s another quick turnaround with a game on Thursday.”
That game will be at 5:30 p.m. at Owego. The Wolverines will come into that game with a 10-1 record while Owego will try to get back to .500, with a 4-5 record.
Tioga 46, Odessa-Montour 41
ODESSA —The Tioga girls basketball team picked up their second win of the season in a 46-41 victory over Odessa-Montour in a fourth quarter finish on the road. Junior Julia Bellis put her team on her back as she hauled in 18 rebounds to lead the Tigers over the Indians in the final minute.
Senior Eve Wood controlled the pace for the visitors early as she put up nine points in the first quarter alone which translated into a 25-22 lead over the Indians at the half.
In the third quarter, the Indians stormed back to get within one point of the Tigers, but it was not enough, as Tioga pulled away late with heroics on the boards. Junior Austyn Vance helped Tioga as well with the lone three-pointer from both teams in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers were able to pull down a total of 50 rebounds in the contest. Bellis’ 18 boards, eight of which coming on the offensive end, were complimented by her nine points in the game.
However, Wood led the Tigers in scoring with 16 to go along with seven rebounds. Senior Ari Manwaring contributed five points and 10 rebounds while senior Olivia Ayres also tacked on nine points and six rebounds in the five-point road victory.
Hannah Nolan led the Indians with 15 points as Cain finished the night closely behind her teammate with 14.
The Tioga Tigers now improve their record to 2-6 in the truncated season. Both teams will meet again on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. That game will be at Tioga High School.
