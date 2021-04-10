The Redskins hit three home runs as they stayed unbeaten with a 15-3 win over South Williamsport on Friday.

Brayden Horton had a home run, a double, three RBI and four runs scored and David Northrup had a home run, a double, seven RBI and two runs scored.

Kannon VanDuzer had three hits, with a home run, four RBI and a run scored.

Jake Burgess had a triple and scored two runs and Luke Horton had two hits and scored four runs.

Zach Garrity had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Zach Moore scored a run.

Northrup pitched four innings, striking out two and Moore pitched one inning, striking out two for Sayre.

