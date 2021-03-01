TIOGA — The Tioga girls basketball team struggled to contain Newark Valley in a 76-34 loss on Saturday afternoon.
Tioga started the game off strong. The Tigers made the shots that were presented to them and did well enough to contain the dangerous offense of Newark Valley.
The Tigers made three from beyond the arc in the quarter, but the well dried up as no more threes were made by the team for the rest of the game.
“I think it started out good. We were rebounding and hitting some shots but that team wears you down,” Tioga head coach Joe Robinson said. “They have so much size and if you miss a couple of times and turn the ball over a couple of times their lead can balloon in an instant.”
The lead certainly did balloon in the second quarter, as the Cardinals put up 22 points led by the efforts of Mckennzie Necadovich, who utilized her height advantage taking the ball to the basket at will. Necadovidich scored 11 in the second quarter and finished the game with 26 points.
“Their size and their length really bothered us and our ball handling skills aren’t good enough to handle against a team of that caliber,” Robinson said. “I don’t know what it exactly is because I haven’t seen the stats but I bet we turned the ball over 30 plus times today and we are not learning from our mistakes.”
Tioga has struggled to deal with the full court press in prior games and the same struggle arose against the Cardinals. The Tigers failed to get comfortable possessing the ball, leading to several points off turnovers for Newark Valley.
Bri Beebe made the most out of the Tioga mistakes scoring 12 points in the third quarter and finished the game with 22. Beebe made the most of her size and speed in transition and punished Tioga from beyond the arc scoring three from range.
The 27 points scored by the Cardinals in the third quarter officially put the game out of reach. The Tigers have a never quit mentality and that showed throughout the entire game.
Eve Wood led the Tigers with seven points, while Mariah Nichols scored five points. Four Tigers scored four points rounding out the offensive struggles.
“One thing I can say is we played hard the whole game and the next three games are against teams we will compete with so this game will help us prepare for those,” Robinson said.
Tioga is back in action Tuesday March 2, on the road against Odessa-Montour at 5:30 p.m.
Edison 49, S-VE 44
SPENCER — Edison held a 16-point halftime advantage and survived a strong second-half rally by the Panthers.
Sophia Dutra paced S-VE with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Abigail Bunce added 14 points.
