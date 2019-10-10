2019 records
Sayre: 5-2; Cowanesque Valley 2-5
———
Players to watch
Sayre: RB Isaiah Firestine; QB Brayden Horton; WR Ethan Miller; DL Jordan Goodrich; DL Zach Belles.
Cowanesque Valley: QB Seth Huyler; WR Kole Hurler; RB Elliott Good; LB Owen Fitzwater; NG Kade Sottolano.
———
Fast facts
Sayre and Cowanesque Valley have three common opponents. Both have wins over Bucktail and CMVT and a loss to Troy.
Sayre: Coming off a loss to Canton, the Redskins are hoping to rebound the way they did after a loss to Troy — with a 35-17 win over Montgomery ... Firestine has had three straight games with under 100 yards rushing, but he could be in for a big night tonight ... Canton was able to stymie Horton and the Redskins’ passing game. Did C.V. go to school? ... Miller. Corbin Brown and Zach Watkins lead a receiving corps that averages 159 yards per game.
Cowanesque Valley: The Indians are allowing 302 rushing yards per game ... Only North Penn/Mansfield had more passing yards than rushing yards against C.V. this season ... QB Seth Huyler has two games in which he has passed for over 200 yards ... The Indians have gained fewer than 100 yards on the ground in four of seven games this season and had 104 rushing yards in another.
———
2018 records
Sayre: 6-5.
Cowanesque Valley: 0-10.
———
Last five seasons
Sayre: 27-33.
Cowanesque Valley: 10-46.
———
Last game
2018: Sayre 46, Cowanesque Valley 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.