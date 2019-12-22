SALAMANCA — Most Outstanding Wrestler Brady Worthing and Tioga’s Gianni Silvestri, Caden Bellis and Donavan Smith won individual titles at the always tough Southern Tier Wrestling Officials Tournament over the weekend.
Worthing, wrestling at 138, pinned his way to the title, decking Port Allegany’s Eli Petruzzi in 3:01 in the final.
As a team, Tioga placed third behind team champion Port Allegany which had 257.5 points and second-place Fredonia which had 210 points. Tioga finished with 197.5 points, and followed in the 18-team tourney by Warren with 194 points and Eisenhower placed fifth with 175 points.
After a bye to the quarterfinals at 99, Silvestri pinned Easton Segar in that round and topped Maple Grove’s Toby Cooper 6-0 in the semis.
The going was a bit easier for the Tioga eighth grader in the final as Silvestri beat Jordan Joslyn of Chautauqua Lake-Westfield 15-2.
Bellis also got a bye into the quarterfinals and pinned CL-W’s Jayden Malecki in 3:58.
In the semis, Bellis downed Franklinville’s Ethan Coleman 10-3. In the final at 106, Bellis topped CL-W’s Martin Ohlsson 10-2.
Smith, at 120, opened with two first-period pins, ending his opener with Ethan Nizzi of Eisenhower in 1:20 and Randolph’s Riley Eaton in 1:13. In the final, Smith went toe-to-toe with Fredonia’s David Bell before pulling out a 6-5 win.
Other Tioga grapplers also placed in the tourney.
At 126, Jacob Welch went 3-1 to place third. His loss was to eventual second-place finisher, 10-2, in the semis. Johnson bounced back with a pair of wins for the third-place finish.
Mason Welch, at 132 picked up a pair of wins before falling in the semis, 4-2, to eventual champion Easton Hedman of Eisenhower.
After dropping his first consolation match, Welch won his fifth-place match over Randolph’s Zander Hind.
Emmett Wood, at 160, finished fourth in the tourney. He opened with a quick pin and a major decision.
Wood ran into eventual runner-up Joey Arnold of Warren and dropped a 5-2 decision.
Wood won in the consolation semi but dropped the third-place match to Portville’s Jayden Lassiter, 3-0.
Aaron Howard finished fourth at 195. After a pair of first-period pins, Howard fell 9-4 to Port Allegany’s Derek Kallenboom, the eventual runner-up.
Howard got a pin in the consi semi but fell by fall in the third-place match.
At 220, Dom Wood had the misfortune to run into Eisenhower’s Cael Black, who would end up winning the weight class, in the opening round.
Wood then went 1-1 in wrestlebacks before topping Fanklinville’s Dylan Bleau by pin in the fifth-place match.
Tioga will get take the week off from competition before competing in the Windsor Christmas Tournament Friday and Saturday.
