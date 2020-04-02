SAYRE — Brothers Connor and Quinn Hanafin each recently made decisions on where to continue their academic and baseball careers.
Quinn, a senior at Sayre High School, has verbally committed to play his first two years of college baseball at Lackawanna College.
Connor, who graduated from Sayre in 2018, has announced he will transfer from Frederick Community College to Mansfield University beginning next season.
“They have a really good program, for education and baseball, so that was really a deciding factor,” Quinn said of his decision to head to Lackawanna. “I really like the coach, and he seemed like he knew what he was doing for the future. The future looks good for them.”
He said he decided on Lackawanna after coach Mike McCarry emailed him and invited him to campus for a visit.
“I went down there and he showed me around,” he said. “It was a really nice place. It had everything I was looking for.”
Quinn’s senior season at Sayre remains up in the air as the PIAA has yet to make a decision on whether or not spring sports will be played due to the coronavirus. He said he’s spending time in the interim doing calisthenics to stay in shape.
Even if the season does not pick back up, Quinn said he is excited knowing that college baseball is in his future.
“It’s definitely a relief knowing where I’m going to go. I don’t have to search any more. Now I just have to work and improve,” he said.
Connor was in the midst of his second season at Frederick Community College (Md.) when it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was talking to them for a while, and I was very interested in them. I planned on playing another week or two ... and just seeing if maybe a better offer (came in) financially,” he said of deciding on Mansfield. “As far as the spot and the coaching … I don’t think I would have found a better group of coaches that were more dedicated to changing the culture of a (program). That was a big factor.”
He was talking to several other schools at the Division III level, but ultimately wanted to return to Pennsylvania and play in the PSAC.
“For the most part, Mansfield was always one of the bigger (schools) I was interested in, and who was interested in me with my progress as a player and academically,” Connor said.
In addition to playing in the PSAC, returning close to home was also appealing.
“I know my parents are really excited that they’ll be able to see me more often,” he said. “That was a big factor in coming back to Pennsylvania, my parents being able to see me play in my last few seasons.”
Both of his parents also graduated from Mansfield.
Even though he is looking forward to his next season at Mansfield, Hanafin said he’ll look back fondly on his time in Frederick.
“Overall, I had a great experience there. I met some guys that I’ll never forget … and I know I’ll talk to (them) for the rest of my life,” he said. “It was a great learning experience and a great stepping stone to get to where I want to be.”
