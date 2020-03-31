ATHENS — Maryellen Rhodes, a teacher at Athens Area High School, has hosted the Jean and Pete Memorial Event since 2011. The event is usually a 5K run, but will look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With gatherings of over 50 people forbidden, the event will be a virtual one.
Participants can sign up and track their physical activity to accumulate “miles” between April 1 and May 17 to compete for awards.
“I’ve noticed through some social media outlets, people exercising and trying to find something to do to entertain themselves at this time while they’re being forced to stay home,” Rhodes said. “(We’re) just trying to find a way — but also understand we may not financially do as well as we normally do — (while) also trying to give an opportunity to people … to log their miles and hold themselves accountable.”
Any activity where distance can be tracked will count towards total miles. Additionally, 15 minutes of intense workouts, and 30 minutes of light workouts can each earn one mile. Miles can be recorded and sent to jeanandpetememorial@gmail.com every Sunday.
Awards will be given for distance, creativity and consistency.
Rhodes said she briefly thought about moving the in-person event to a later date, but decided against it to avoid interfering with other local events.
“My biggest goal was to run in April, our normal month, and then just put enough weeks out there that it’s worth people working out and keeping track of,” she said.
Rhodes started the event to honor her parents, who both succumbed to cancer. Her father passed away in 1990, and her mother in 2009.
The deadline to register is Wednesday (April 1), but will be extended for a few weeks so others can still join. The cost is $10 per person or $25 for a family of three or more.
There is also a link to donate on the event’s website: jeanandpetememorial.com.
Donations and proceeds will benefit the local Nancy Quatrini Fund, American Lung Association, and National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.