WAVERLY — The Waverly High boys bowling squad captured the title at the IAC Kick Off Tournament on Saturday.
The Wolverine boys amassed a 2,976 team series, well ahead of second place Groton (2,652).
Waverly’s Zach Vanderpool won individual gold as he had the highest series in the tournament with a 737 behind games of 206, 256 and 275.
Ashton Pritchard rolled 633 with games of 221, 207 and 205. Derrick Canfield rolled 588 with games of 177, 187 and 224 while Matthew Mauersberg rolled 526 with games of 181, 172 and 173 and Richard Stevens rolled 492 behind games of 167, 158 and 167.
Tioga finished in fourth place with a 2,621 series. Leading the way was Dylan Slater, who rolled a 586 series after games of 212, 162 and 212.
Rocco Fariello rolled a 562 series with games of 212, 182, 168, while Kolton Pond went 181, 225, 154 for a 560 series and Gage Cain had a 519 total after games of 168, 160, 191. Frank Chapman had a 394 series for the Tigers.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Wolverines (2,337) came in second to Union Springs/Port Byron (2,535).
Rachel Houseknecht rolled 520 with games of 180, 157 and 183 to lead Waverly while Mackenzie Plouse rolled 494 with games of 183, 165 and 146.
Also for the Wolverines, Shantilly Decker rolled 470 with games of 141, 149 and 180, Victoria Houseknecht rolled 461 with games of 150, 151 and 160 and Haley Kittle rolled 392 with games of 137, 115 and 140.
Bailey Elston would lead Tioga’s girls (8th place) with a 383 series. Cassie Birney added a 377 and Bobbi Jo Tarbox finished with 369 total pins.
