ATHENS — Host Athens rolled out to a 21-8 first-quarter lead and never looked back in opening the 2019-2020 campaign by topping Williamson 82-43.
The Wildcats extended their lead to 45-27 at the half and 62-33 after three quarters.
Aaron Lane popped for 26 points with 13 in each half, and passed out four assists
JJ Babcock was on point inside all night, hitting five shots from close range in the first half and dropping in two threes for good measure. He had 15 of his 23 points in the first half and added six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Brady Smith had nine points, Keegan Rude had eight rebounds and six points, and Tucker Brown added eight points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Kolby Allen netted 30 of Williamson’s 43 points.
Athens will visit North Penn/Liberty on Friday.
Sayre 54, Towanda 51
TOWANDA — Sayre broke out to a 28-19 halftime lead, and then had to hold off a determined Towanda effort.
Zach Moore had 15 points — all on first-half three pointers — and Corbin Brown added 12 points — eight in the fourth quarter — for Sayre.
Luke Horton added eight points, Dominic Fabbri added seven points and Matrt Lane finished with six points.
Tanner Kunkle led Towanda with 17 points with 11 coming in the second half. Kolby Hoffman had nine of his 14 points after the half and Trent Kithcart finished with 10 points for Towanda.
Sayre, now 3-0 and 1-0 in NTL play, will host North Penn/Mansfield on Friday night.
Newfield 77, Tioga 44
TIOGA — Newfield came out on fire and never cooled off in topping Tioga.
The Trojans put 26 points on the board in the first quarter and added 28 more in the second. Tioga was down 26-5 after eight minutes and 54-26 at halftime.
Sam Taylor led Tioga’s effort with 13 points. Ethan Perry, Gavin Godfrey and Caleb Allen finished with six points each.
Eleven players scored for Newfield led by Jacob Humble’s 14 points. Alex Schwoeble netted 12 points and Teagan Moynihan had nine points.
Tioga will visit Odessa-Montour on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Wellsboro 48, Sayre 31
WELLSBORO — The beginning of the 2019-2020 season hasn’t been kind to Sayre’s Lady Redskins, but Wednesday night was a little better.
Wellsboro was up by four after the first quarter, but Sayre trailed by a scant 17-14 at the half.
The Redskins felt the sting of the Green Hornets when the host squad started to pull away.
Emily Surtyk netted 17 points, six rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocked shots for Sayre; and Gabbi Randall added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Cathryn Brought and Emma Collidge had 10 points each to lead Wellsboro with Collidge grabbing seven rebounds and Brought six boards.
Sayre will host Mountain View at 1 p.m. Saturday in a varsity-only contest.
