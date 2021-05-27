ODESSA-MONTOUR — Spencer-Van Etten was one of the more dominating teams in the IAC’s Small School South division and showed the rest of the division how it was done at the nonscoring divisional track and field meet on Tuesday.
S-VE posted seven wins and 13 other top-three finishes in the meet.
John Garrison won the 1600 in four-minutes, 56.9 seconds and the 3200 with a time of 11:15.0. Elliot Walter was also a double winner, throwing the discus 136-feet, 6-inches to win that event and the shot 41-1.
James Sutherlin placed in the top three in three events beginning with a first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.6. He was also second in the 200 with a 24.1 and in the long jump, clearing 18-7.
Michael Connor had the Panthers’ other individual win, taking the high jump with a 5-10. S-VE also won the 4x800-meter relay with a 9:19.1.
Tyler Doster picked up two seconds for S-VE, running the 800 in 2:13.7 and finishing the high jump at 5-8. In addition, Vance Manwaring was second in the 1600 at 5:21.9; Tyler Stahl was second in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:12.1; and S-VE was also second in the 4x100 relay with a time of 46.5 and in the 4x400 relay with a 3:55.1.
Marcus Brock had two thirds for the Panthers, clearing 18-4 in the long jump and 34-4 in the triple jump. Also taking thirds were Cesar Figueroa in the 100 with a 12.1; Korbyn Clarke with a 2:22.2 in the 800; and Brian Belanger with a 12:38.1 in the 3200.
Tioga’s boys also had a nice day, boasting five wins among seven top-three placements.
Zach Watson was a double winner for Tioga, winning the 200 in 23.8 and the triple jump, clearing 41-2. Valentino Rossi won the long jump with a 19-6 and was third in the 400 in 56.6; Nate Jaye won the pole vault by clearing the bar at 10-6; Tioga’s 4x100 relay won in 45.6; and Evan Hubbard was second in the 100, running an 11.7.
Turning to the ladies, S-VE had seven top-three placements and Tioga had six.
Greta Paasch won the 800 for S-VE with a time of 2:515 and Bella Young took the discus win by clearing 75-0 1/4.
Demi Mouillesseaux was second for the Panthers in the 200 with a time of 28.6, Olivia Secondo took second in the 3000 with a time of 14:34.2 and S-VE’s 4x100 relay was second in 58.0
In addision for S-VE, Sydnee Smith was third in the discus with a distance of 61-1 1/2 and the 4x400 relay team was third in 5:08.0.
Julia Walsh was a tour-de-force for Tioga’s ladies, winning two events and adding a third place in another. Walsh won the 100 hurdles with a clocking of 17.5 and the 400 hurdles in 1:13.5, Her third was in the pole vault, where she cleared 6-0.
Also for Tioga, the 4x100 relay team won in 56.1; Jenna Smolinsky was third in the long jump with a 13-2; and Faith Burrowes took third in the shot put with a distance of 25-4.
