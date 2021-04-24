OWEGO — Waverly’s girls swim team competed in the Section IV Class C preliminaries Thursday night and advanced a sizable number of swimmers into today’s championship finals.
Leading the pack in terms of seeds for today’s finals are a quartet of fourth seeds with Lourden Benjamin and Delaney Vascoe with three each.
The junior standouts teamed with Sophia Desisti and Willow Sharpsteen to earn the fourth seed in the 200 medley relay after posting a prelim time of two-minutes, 7.87-seconds. The same foursome is seeded fourth in the 200 free relay with a seed time of 1:54.63.
Vascoe is also seeded fourth in the 100 breast after putting down a 1:21.33 in the prelims and fifth in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:34.94.
Benjamin is seeded fourth in the 200 IM, posting a seed time of 2:30.58 Thursday night and fifth in the 100 back after posting a 1:08.32.
Mara Callear put herself in the fifth seed in the 500 free with a time of 6:22.70. Also coming home with top-eight seeds for Waverly were Sharpsteen, sixth in the 100 fly with a time of 1:10.92; Desisti, eighth in the 50 free with a time of 28.94; and the 400 free relay team of Callear, Josie VanDyke, Nicole Bunke and Mira Kittle, sixth with a seed time of 4:44.63.
In previous years only the top eight could compete for a title as the ninth through 16th seeds were relegated to no better than ninth place — regardless of their time in the final. That has changed this year. In 2021, a swimmer can advance her position with a big effort in the finals.
Several Lady Wolverines will be looking to do just that today.
Seeded ninth and looking to advance for Waverly are Sharpsteen in the 200 free and Mira Kittle in the 50 free. Callear is seeded 10th in the 200 free.
In addition, Kittle is seeded 11th in the 100 free; Desisti is seeded 12th in the 100 breast; Elizabeth Robinson is seeded 13th in the 200 IM and 14th in the 100 fly; Bunke is seeded 15th in the 100 free and 16th in the 100 breast. Additional 16th seeds are there for Emma Vanderhoof in the 500 free (Rachel Smith is an alternate after having the 17th best time in the prelims); and Josie VanDyke in the 100 back.
Swimming will begin at 2 p.m. at Watkins Glen High School.
