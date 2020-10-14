SAYRE — Williamson rolled into Sayre and picked up three competitive wins for a 3-1 decision Tuesday night.
Williamson won the first set 25-17, the second 25-16 and the fourth 25-17.
Sayre won the third set 25-14.
Elizabeth Boyle led Sayre with 17 assists, five digs a kill and an ace; and Gabrielle Randall took advantage of 10 of those assists to log 10 kills.
Maddison Belles packaged five kills, three assists and two digs; Allyah Rawlings had four kills, three digs and two aces; Gianna Quattrini had three kills and three digs; Rachel Vandemark ended the night with three kills and two digs; Gabrielle Shaw had three kills and a block; and Alexis Frisbie had six digs.
Sayre will host Canton on Thursday.
Athens 3, Wellsboro 2
ATHENS — Athens put a serious dent into Wellsboro’s title hopes by topping the Hornets Tuesday night in a five-set marathon.
Wellsboro won the opener 25-18 before Athens rallied to win the next two 25-21 and 25-18.
Wellsboro knotted the match at 2-2 with a 25-11 thumping but Athens again rallied to win the fifth set 15-11.
“It was a slow start and the game was a little bit of a rollercoaster ride,” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “I’m not even sure what happened the fourth game. However with the random runs of errors they turned it around and fought back.”
Kayleigh Miller posted 43 assists in the win and added 12 digs and three aces; Leah Liechty finished with 26 kills and three aces; Taylor Fields logged 26 digs; Kylie Jayne had 10 kills; and Jenny Ryan added three digs to 11 kills.
Also for Athens, Taylor Walker had seven digs andd two aces; Ally Martin racked up four kills and four digs; and Grace Witherow ended her night with five digs and two aces.
“Wellsboro did not let us get first swing kills,” said Hanson. “We had to fight and rally and keep going. Now we see them (Wednesday) at their house. Both teams fought hard it was a relentless match. We’re excited for tomorrow.”
