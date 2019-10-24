ATHENS — Athens varsity cross country coaches Scott Riley and Mike Bronson decided to start working with the junior high runners a few years ago — and it is starting to pay off.
This season, the varsity boys squad brought the first Northern Tier League championship back to Athens in 22 years, and the Wildcats will head to Bloomsburg today to try and make noise at the District IV meet.
“Mike and I started coaching the junior high program a couple years ago in conjunction with the high school kids and (we were) trying to go and use that truly as a feeder program,” said Riley. “A lot of these guys have been through the junior high program, so they have been around and were kind of familiar with the routine and system that we have so it was a smooth transition for them.”
Both Bronson and Riley credit the work ethic of this group of Wildcats for helping them win a league title.
“We had hoped after the success that the boys had last year as a really young team that we would be in the hunt for things. We thought we would be a pretty solid team, but the boys really put in some work over the summer and in a lot of ways, I think, kind of surpassed maybe a little bit of what we were even hoping for,” said Bronson. “They have run really consistently well all year, and hopefully going into districts, we continue that and have a good day down at Bloomsburg.”
“They know each other and they work together. Like Coach Bronson said, the summer running they have done and the time that they have put in really showed,” added Riley.
Leading the way for the Athens boys is senior standout TJ Toscano.
“It (has been) really fun just running with the other guys. We practiced really hard because we wanted the NTL championship and we finally got it,” said Toscano.
Toscano is hoping to make some noise in his final District IV meet.
“I’m hoping I can go to states because I’ve been working hard for four years and I really want to do it,” said Toscano, who knows the district course well. “It’s pretty flat except for one big hill that you have to do twice, so that’s really the only tough part of the course. I’m hoping I’ve got it down where I need to run hard and back off.”
Joining Toscano on the course as they look to qualify for states will be Kyle Anthony, Matt Gorsline, Connor Dahl, Justin Lynch and Nate Prickitt.
On the girls side of things, freshman Emma Bronson will lead the Athens girls into districts as she heads to Bloomsburg University for the first time.
“(I just want) to run as fast as I can and have a good race,” said Bronson, who said she is looking for a “(personal record) and to try to qualify for states.”
Coach Bronson is excited to watch his daughter take on the district’s best.
“I’m really excited for her. She works really hard and has had a really good year for a freshman and hopefully it continues on for her,” Coach Bronson said.
The Athens girls squad will also look for Elizabeth Carey, Emily King, Abby Prickett and Raven McCarthy-Gardner to tear up the course at Bloomsburg.
Riley is hoping the success of this year’s boys squad will lead to more success across the entire program.
“Hopefully with a mindset of once you go and have success that breeds success so the other kids seeing what the boys were able to do, hopefully they buy in,” said Riley. “We’re looking at the junior high girls team, last year they were 10-0, this year they were 9-1 and those girls are all coming up into the high school and hopefully helping strengthen the girls team — and (we will) see if we can’t do the same thing down the road here in the near future on the girls side.”
Mike Bronson called the Bloomsburg University course “fair.”
“The course itself is a pretty fair course. The real challenge is we end up running against some pretty strong teams like Lewisburg who we haven’t seen yet this year. The level of competition is really deep, which we’ve had some meets that were good, deep, competitive meets but this is just taking things to a little bit higher level than we are used to seeing a lot of times,” Mike Bronson said.
Riley knows the district meet will be a learning experience for some, but he is also hoping to see some Athens runners make some noise.
“For some of them, it’s going to be the first time down there and it will be a great experience for them to get exposure to it,” said Riley. “When you look at some of your upperclassmen who have been around and seen it before like TJ, we want to see them have a good race, leave it all out on the course and hopefully there is potential for them to go and continue their season another week.”
