WAVERLY — The Waverly boys basketball team has looked unbeatable so far this season against league opponents, but the Wolverines couldn’t replicate that same success swinging above their weight class playing three straight Double-A schools this past week; including a 90-67 defeat on Monday night against Corning.
Aidan Westbrook and Kobe Decker had the best performances for the Wolverines; both scoring 11 points. Davis Croft finished the game with nine points.
Waverly point guard Ryan Lambert did all he could to orchestrate and push the tempo as per usual on offense, finishing the game with eight points, but it was an uphill battle for the Wolverines to keep up in what devolved into a shootout.
Freshman guard Joe Tomasso has been nothing short of a sensation for the Wolverines this season, but even he could not find space beyond the arc in order to go on his usual scoring tear; finishing the game with five points.
It looked like a close contest at first, but by the end of the first quarter, Waverly players could do nothing but look at the scoreboard in bewilderment trailing 30-16.
“This probably the second or third best basketball team I have ever coached against in my tenure here,” Waverly head coach Lou Judson said. “You come in with a game plan and hope they are a little off but they have so many weapons I would think they are the best team in Section IV of all of the classes.”
The Wolverines are accustomed to creating wide open three-point attempts against soft zones and forcing turnovers in a full-court press, but the Wolverines were not awarded those luxuries against the upper echelon teams in the area.
Corning pushed the Wolverines zone and man defense to the brink, passing the ball at a blinding rate, and ran Waverly ragged in the transition game.
Corning forward Landen Burch found inch-perfect holes in the Waverly defense, positioning himself perfectly to use his towering size in the post. Burch led all scorers with 24 points.
Corning point guards Jackson Casey and Aiden Proudfoot took turns putting Waverly defenders in the mixer, intricately weaving and carving up the defense and making assists occur out of thin air. Casey finished with 15 points, while Proudfoot finished with 14.
“It is too bad that there is not a postseason for that team because they could have made a run, but I have to give my guys credit,” Judson said. “We just played three double-A schools in a row. Games like this are going to make us better down the road.”
Corning rounded out its immaculate offensive performance scoring 23 points in the second quarter and 25 in the third, before turning to the deep bench in the fourth. Playing against high pedigree teams has allowed Judson to step back and look at where his team needs to improve most.
“I really feel that our team lacks a certain toughness,” Judson said. “If they want to be an elite basketball team, they are going to have to put more effort into the game and get into the weight room because I know some of them want to play at the next level.”
The road does not get any easier, as Waverly now turns it attention to a 5-0 Owego team for back-to-back match-ups tonight and on Thursday, Feb. 4. The first of two games will take place in Owego at 7:15 p.m.
“I can’t come into to practice tomorrow and go over the things we need to improve on because we have to prep for a game against Owego,” Judson said. “So there is not much room for improvement but hey we are playing basketball and I am happy to do that.”
Spencer-Van Etten 67, Edison 26
ELMIRA HEIGHTS — Playing their second game post quarantine, Spencer-Van Etten made short work of Edison Monday night, rolling to a 67-26 win.
The Panthers jumped out to a 17-8 first quarter lead on the strength of six points each from Matt Merrick and Marcus Brock.
The beat continued in the second. Jayden Grube netted 10 points in the period and Merrick had another nine points as the Panthers took a 41-19 lead into the locker room at the half.
The remainder of the game produced no chapping to the Panthers’ dominance or drama.
Merrick finished with 18 points to lead S-VE and Grub had 14. The Panthers also got solid offensive production from Brock wth 10 points, Logan Jewell with nine points and Tyler Doster with eight points.
S-VE plays at Notre Dame at 5:30 p.m. today.
