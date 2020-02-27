UNION SPRINGS — Tioga gave the higher-seeded Wolves a game before falling to their hosts 59-54 in the first round of the Section IV Class C playoffs Wednesday.
The middle quarters were the difference as Union Springs netted 35 points in that span to Tioga’s 24 points.
Down 50-39 through three quarters, the Tigers put on a spirited rally that came up a little short.
Chloe Bellis led that charge, netting six of her nine points in the final period. She also had 14 rebounds, five steals and five assists for Tioga.
To that point, Liv Ayres did what she could to keep the game close. Ayres had 21 points on the night, dropping in seven three-pointers. Eve Wood had 11 points and five assists; Giovanna Rossi had 13 rebounds; and Julia Bellis finished with eight boards.
