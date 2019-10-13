HORSEHEADS — Athens put more shots on goal, but Hiorseheads slipped in the only two that counted in a 2-0 win.
The Blue Raiders, who had a 9-1 advantage in corner kicks, needed nearly the entire first half before breaking the ice with 1:36 left in the half.
The second Horseheads goal came with 26:55 remaining in the game.
Athens is slated to visit Elmira at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Girls soccer
Hershey 1, Athens 0
HERSHEY — Hershey scored with 7:57 remaining in the game and that was that.
The host Trojans had edges in shots, 10-5, and in corner kicks, 8-3.
Athens will host Wellsboro today at 5:30 p.m.
Tioga 2, Northeast Bradford 2
TIOGA — Destini Sweet netted two goals for Tioga.
NEB’s scorers were Maisie Neuber and Kayleigh Thoman. Kelsie Cowles added an assist.
Naomi Blythe had seven saves for the Panthers.
For Tioga, Abby Foley had 18 saves and Eve Wood made six stops.
