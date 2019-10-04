WHITNEY POINT — Waverly swimmers touched the finish first in 10 of the 11 events on the way to a 62-24 Interscholastic Athletic Conference win Thursday afternoon.
Lourdes Benjamin had four wins on the day with Delaney Vascoe, Mara Callear, Willow Sharpsteen and Sophia DeSisti adding three wins each.
Benjamin won the 100-yard breaststroke in a personal best time of one minute, 24.81 seconds and the 50 freestyle in a personal record time of 29.45 seconds.
She also teamed with DeSisti, Sharpsteen and Vascoe to win the 200 medley relay in 2:18.66 and with DeSisti, Sharpsteen and Callear to win the 200 free relay with a time of 1:59.43.
Callear added a win in the 2o0 individual medley with a personal-record time of 2:54.47 and teamed with Maggie Whitley, Mackenzie Nichols and Vascoe to win the 400 free relay as an exhibition in 4:43.65.
Also for Waverly, DeSisti won the 100 free in a personal record time of 1:05.00, Sharpsteen won the 500 free with a personal record time of 6:21.37 and Vascoe won the 100 back with a PR time of 1:14.35.
Waverly will host Odessa-Contour at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday
