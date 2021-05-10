WAVERLY — Whenever Edison and Waverly hook up on the softball field you can expect a good contest.
Such was the case Monday, as the Spartans took a 2-0 lead early and parlayed that into a 3-2 win over the host Wolverines.
Waverly’s Hali Jenner and Edison’s Gabby Milazzo engaged in a classic pitcher’s duel, fanning seven apiece and making runs hard to come by.
Edison struck first, plating two runs in the third inning. Jenner issued one walk and it led off the third. Two outs later, Emma Maggs singled to third and Milazzo added an RBI single to right. Payton Littlefield then added another RBI single and the Spartans led 2-0.
Waverly got one of those back in the fourth when Aubrey Ennis laced a two-out double and scored on an RBI single by Bella Romano.
That kept the Wolverines in the game, but the Spartans added a run in the sixth. Littlefield singled but was erased on a fieldrer’s choice that let Bailey Mawhir reach base. Mawhir then scored on a double by Leah Austin-Whittaker.
Waverly answered in the bottom of the inning. Sidney Tomasso singled to second and took third on a single by Olivia Robinson. Ennis came through with an RBI groundout, but the Lady Wolverines couldn’t get the one big hit they needed to tie the score.
Alyssa Sindoni led Waverly at the plate with a pair of singles.
Sidney Cooper paces Edison with three base hits.
Waverly will travel to Notre Dame Wednesday for a 5 p.m. start.
Tioga 16, Newfield 0
TIOGA CENTER — The host Tigers had little trouble with Newfield, scoring three in the first inning and finishing out the game with 12 runs in the last three innings of the five-inning contest.
Alissa Hines gave up just three hits and a walk with five strikeouts in the circle for Tioga.
At the plate, the Tigers rapped out 13 hits, led by Kindra Wessels with three hits, four runs and two RBI; and Mykenzie Thetga, who had three singles and one RBI.
Julia Bellis had a single, a double and three RBI; Olivia Ayres added two singles and three runs from her leadoff spot in the order.
Also adding a single each for the Tigers, were Hines, who also had three RBI and a run; Gabby Foley, who added two runs and one RBI; and Mackenzie Luther, who scored once. In addition, Abby Foley scored once.
Tioga will play at Candor at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.