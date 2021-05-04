SPENCER — In recent years, more and more sports at Spencer Van Etten and Candor High Schools have decided to combine sports teams due to the lack of numbers. However, softball is one of the very few that has stayed the course with their own teams throughout the years.
On Monday, the two met up at Spencer-Van Etten High School for the first game of the season for both teams. The two did not disappoint as the S-VE Panthers were able to hold of the Candor Indians in the final inning.
The home team broke a tie in the bottom of the sixth inning to add two runs. They would hold Candor in the following inning to just one to hang on to the 6-5 victory in a highly competitive cross-town rivalry matchup where many of the coaches and players are familiar with one another.
“I like that we’re the Panthers,” said Spencer-Van Etten Head Coach Brian Grube. “A couple of my girls play travel ball with some of their girls, so they know each other.”
The contest started out in favor of the Indians as they started out the top of the first inning with a 2-0 lead. It wasn’t until the bottom of the second inning when the Panthers responded with two runs of their own to strike even. Sophomore Hannah Martinez hit a two-run home run with no fences to bring home herself and one more.
Both teams used tough defense in the next two innings as the home team was finally able to separate in the fourth inning from another run by Martinez. That would be enough to regain the lead before the Indians tied it right back up with another answer to bring the game to four apiece in the bottom of the sixth.
That was when Rihonna Lawrence, the pitcher who pitched a complete game, was the hero at the plate as she drove in two runs. Martinez once again reached home plate for the third and final time to give the Panthers the lead at 6-4.
Lawrence held off the Candor batting lineup in the top of the seventh as they were able to score a run, but couldn’t get another as the Panthers were able to squeak out the closely contested one-run victory at their own field.
While pitching the complete game, Lawrence was able to strike out 12 Candor batters on the way to the win. She went 2-for-4 at the plate while also scoring a run. Martinez led the run scoring category with her three.
“It was our first game, and we made a lot of mistakes, but overall I’m very happy with what they did,” noted Grube. “We’ll have to get better, but we’re a young team.”
Candor will look to rebound with a home game against Odessa-Montour on Wednesday.
With the victory the Panthers start the season 1-0 and will look to continue on their first game with a trip to Tioga on Wednesday as well.
