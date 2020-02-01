WAVERLY — Wolverines bowlers threw some big numbers Thursday in a pair of 4-0 sweeps of Lansing at Valley Bowling Center.

Tioga and Notre Dame found the sledding much rougher against Groton and Union Springs/Port Byron, respectively.

Boys

Waverly 4, Lansing 0

Derrick Canfield popped a 704, Zach Vanderpool rolled a 680 and Matt Mauersberg had a 653 to lead Waverly to the sweep.

Waverly won the games 1,032-924, 1,001-950 and 1,060-945 and took the final point 3,093-2,819.

Canfield rolled a 225, a 234 and a 245 to record his 704. Vanderpool opened with a 246 and added a 200 and a 234 for his big score and Mauersberg opened his 653 with a 215 and closed it out with a 254.

In addition, Ashton Pritchard rolled a 544, Cody Blackwell had a 512 and Ethan Roberts finished with a 438.

Ethan Calupca had a 658 with games of 226, 203 and 229 to lead Lansing. Hunter Hamilton opened a 590 with a 236.

Groton 3, Tioga 1

GROTON — Kolton Pond had a 223 and a 232 in a 593 series and Rocco Fariello opened his 536 with a 201, but they couldn’t keep the Tigers from the loss.

Groton won the opener 884-979 and took the second game 965-885. Tioga won the third game 888-853, but the margin wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit left by the first two games so Groton got the fourth point 2,702-2,622.

Also for Tioga, Jeff Myers finished a 492 with a 217; Dylan Slater had a 488; Gage Cain rolled a 476; and Frank Chapman added a 437.

Fred Hulbert paced Groton, rolling a 234 in the middle of a 616 series.

US/PB 4, Notre Dame 0

ELMIRA — Anthony Lyon led Notre Dame with a 583 that opened with a 222, but the Wolves had too much firepower.

Union Springs/Port Byron won the games by scores of 1,056-902, 844-804 and 954-837 to take the total pinfall point 2,854-2,548.

Stephen Schmidt opened a 556 with a 210 for the Crusaders.

Also for ND, Brandon Hibbard had a 480; Connor Ryan rolled a 437; Colin Tolbert topped out with a 436; and Ashton Colunio wrapped his day with a 423.

Girls

Waverly 4, Lansing 0

The scores weren’t as eye-popping as the boys, but Rachel Houseknecht rolled a 531 and Victoria Houseknecht had a 502.

Waverly won the games 775-538, 854-599 and 695-572 to take the point for total pinfall 3,224-1,679.

Rachel Houseknecht had a 215 in the middle of her set and Victoria Houseknecht had a high of 168 and a low of 167 in her 502.

Shantilly Decker finished with a 482 for the Wolverines; Morgan Lee added a 436; Megan Lee rolled a 379; and Sadie VanAllen added a 375.

Keara Armstrong led Lansing with a 475.

Waverly will visit Watkins Glen on Tuesday.

Groton 4, Tioga 0

GROTON — The Lady Tigers suffered two close losses in Groton’s sweep.

The host Indians won the first game 634-527, but the second game was 655-625 and third was 666-617. Of course, Groton got the fourth point 1,955-1,769.

Mackenzie Macumber paced Tioga with a 440 that included a high game of 177. Millie Grantham added a 340; Destini Sweet rolled a 337; Cassie Birney totaled a 321; BobbiJo Tarbox had a 303; and Caroline Chapman finished with a 299.

Madison Parker rolled a 501 to lead Groton

US/PB 4, Notre Dame 0

ELMIRA — The undermanned Lady Crusaders never stood a chance against the IAC’s best girls’ team.

Union Springs/Port Byron won the games over the four-woman Crusaders 857-473, 784-497 and 858-493 to take the total pinfall point 2,499-1,463.

Gwen Harrington led ND with a 442; Erin Connolly had a 352; Emalie Barkley rolled a 347; and Maddy Goeason had a 322.

