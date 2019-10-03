TOWANDA — Athens broke a 1-1 second-half tie with a pair of goals to post a 3-1 Northern Tier League girls soccer win over Towanda Wednesday night.
The Black Knights have been having a good year. Earlier this season, Towanda tied Troy in a result that matched Athens’ game against the Trojans. The Black Knights-Trojans tie could prove to be the difference in the league championship chase this season.
That gave Wednesday night’s game added importance, and Athens took care of business.
Hannah Walker scored on an assist from Emma Roe to give the Lady Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
Towanda tied the game at 1-1 early in the second half, but the Lady Wildcats weren’t about to allow that tie to stand.
Midway through the second half, Walker and Bailey Dakos connected on unassisted goals to set the final margin.
The numbers tell a tale of dominance on the part of the Lady Wildcats. Athens led in shots 25-4 and in corner kicks 5-0.
Athens, 11-1-2 (9-0-1), will step out of the league Saturday, traveling to Vestal for a 6 p.n. start against the Golden Bears.
