ATHENS — While the Athens girls cross country team lacks numbers, the Lady Wildcats should make some noise this season, according to coach Scott Riley.
“We currently have a smaller team but what we have should be very competitive,” he said. “They have been working really hard all summer and putting in summer miles.”
This year’s Athens team is also young, allowing lots of room for development and future potential.
Emma Bronson — who was the team’s top finisher at the District IV Championship meet last season — is only a sophomore, and is joined by a talented group of freshmen.
“Cailyn (Conklin), Thea (Bentley) and (Emily Henderson) helped lead a very strong Junior High team last year,” Riley said.
As the season approaches, Riley has his eye on several teams that he expects to be tough competitors.
“I expect Troy and Wyalusing to be strong teams in the NTL and District IV Class A again this season too,” he said. “But like any season, a few key additions or a few athletes deciding to not return can have a huge impact.”
Wyalusing won last year’s District IV Class A team title, and Troy took second. Athens competes in Class AA, but will face them in league competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.